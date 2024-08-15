IPS Manufactures 40,000th Laser

Innovative Photonic Solutions (IPS), Inc., a member of the Metrohm group and the m-oem portfolio of companies, recently manufactured its 40,000th laser.

Founded in 2003, IPS manufactures highperformance semiconductor diode laser systems based on proprietary wavelength stabilization technology. Hybrid External Cavity Laser (HECL) allows IPS to select a specific “slice” of the spectrum. This “spectrum slicing” technology has successfully applied to single-mode and multimode lasers and super-luminescent diodes (SLDs), allowing our customers to define wavelength, spectral bandwidth, and output power.

Extremely narrow lasers have applications in diverse industries, but they are most known for Raman microscopy and Raman spectroscopy measurements. A narrow laser to excite the sample will produce narrow emission lines, enabling Raman spectroscopy to identify samples accurately. With small energy consumption, IPS lasers are ideal for incorporation into handheld Raman spectrometers. Popular lasers for Raman spectroscopy are kept in stock to facilitate faster prototyping.

​​​​​​​

An original laser module design.

Image Credit: m-oem

"IPS reached this milestone by developing and manufacturing high-performing lasers that support a wide range of applications," said Nancy Morris, CEO of Metrohm Spectro and co-founder of IPS. "Our assembly team is dedicated to producing the highest-quality products to ensure customer success."

IPS designs modular solutions manufactured “in-house,” giving them flexibility and the ability to offer many levels of support for integration. Our company’s long history of innovation has commercialized products that range from components as simple as a TO-56 or 14-pin BF packaged diodes to OEM modules, including drive electronics and software, as well as UL/CE and IEC certified lasers to OEM Raman spectroscopy engines and complete custom designed systems. We have recently joined the Metrohm organization and sell a selection of OEM products through our new webshop, www.m-oem.com.

About Metrohm Spectro

Metrohm Spectro, Inc. is composed of the photonics and spectroscopy companies of the Metrohm group, B&W Tek and Innovative Photonic Solutions. Metrohm Spectro develops and manufactures stabilized lasers, modular spectrometers, and handheld and laboratory instruments. Component lasers and spectrometers are customized and brought to market through the m-oem brand. moem is a global brand and a preferred partner for customers pursuing projects in applied spectroscopy, photonics, electrochemistry, and sensor systems. Metrohm Spectro brings laboratory products to market through Metrohm's extensive sales and support network.