ABB Reinforces Commitment to Circularity with First EPD Certified Instrumentation

The PGS300 Gauge Pressure Transmitter is ABB’s first instrumentation product with an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD)

Based on the product’s Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), the EPD is a declaraton of the product’s environmental impact from resource extraction to end-of-life

EPDs help customers to compare products’ sustainability performance and understand their environmental footprint

ABB has announced its first instrumentation product with an Environmental Product Declaration, demonstrating its continued commitment to circularity and sustainability. The PGS300, an all-rounder gauge pressure transmitter, is used for measuring liquid, gas and steam pressure, and is key for the safety and efficiency in industries such as chemicals, oil & gas, and hydrogen.

Image Credit: ABB Measurement & Analytics

Based on Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), EPDs are a declaration of the product’s environmental impact over its entire life cycle, from resource extraction to end-of-life. EPDs are verified by a qualified assessor.

“This is a major milestone on our circularity journey,” said Amina Hamidi, Managing Director, BL Instrumentation, ABB Measurement & Analytics. “For the first time we have been able to test and validate the environmental performance of one of our instrumentation products against the existing, very demanding, rules and regulations. The way forward for sustainability is to work with facts based on credible numbers. This will provide our customers with a way to understand and compare the footprint of products on the market.”

As part of the verification process, the assessor performed a rigorous audit of ABB’s factory in Ossuccio, Italy where the PGS300 is manufactured. The assessor also checked relevant documentation from the five Assembly-To-Order sites around the world where the PGS300 can be assembled.

EPDs are developed according to the so-called Product Category Rules (PCRs), mandatory for specific product categories. While waiting for sensor-specific PCRs, ABB achieved a “Pre-certified EPD” through program operator EPD International. Going forward, ABB will participate in the development of a Complementary PCR (c-PCR) for the “Industrial Sensor” segment which will tailor the “Electric and Electronic Equipment” PCR to the measurement business.

EPDs are part of the ABB Circularity Roadmap. The roadmap encompasses products which fulfill the ABB Circularity framework. On gaining the EPD certification, these products are better positioned to meet the transparency on circularity performance required by the market.

