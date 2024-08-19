Proto Brings High-End X-Ray Characterization Equipment to India with New Office Opening

Proto is excited to announce the opening of Proto Scientific India Private Limited. With numerous systems installed in India to date and a growing interest in their products, Proto made the decision to open a dedicated sales and service center in Hyderabad to better serve their customers.

A glance into the new Proto Scientific India office. Image Credit: Proto

From research centers to academic institutions and beyond, Proto has installed its systems in many prestigious Indian facilities, giving users the tools and technology to accurately characterize their materials. Proto specializes in x-ray diffraction (XRD) residual stress measurement, powder XRD, crystallography, Laue single-crystal orientation, MetalJet integration, x-ray fluorescence, custom x-ray equipment, and more. With their constant drive to expand product offerings and innovate existing product lines, the future is bright for this Canadian company.

Robert Drake, Global Sales Manager at the Proto Canada head office, believes that the opening of Proto Scientific India will enable the Proto team to create even more advanced equipment. “Having a location in India allows us to collaborate closely with our customers and create state-of-the-art systems to help them make breakthroughs in science and engineering,” says Drake.

Proto plans to extend its production efforts to India in the future, as well.