Posted in | News | New Product

Proto Brings High-End X-Ray Characterization Equipment to India with New Office Opening

Proto is excited to announce the opening of Proto Scientific India Private Limited. With numerous systems installed in India to date and a growing interest in their products, Proto made the decision to open a dedicated sales and service center in Hyderabad to better serve their customers.

A glance into the new Proto Scientific India office. Image Credit: Proto

From research centers to academic institutions and beyond, Proto has installed its systems in many prestigious Indian facilities, giving users the tools and technology to accurately characterize their materials. Proto specializes in x-ray diffraction (XRD) residual stress measurement, powder XRD, crystallography, Laue single-crystal orientation, MetalJet integration, x-ray fluorescence, custom x-ray equipment, and more. With their constant drive to expand product offerings and innovate existing product lines, the future is bright for this Canadian company.

Robert Drake, Global Sales Manager at the Proto Canada head office, believes that the opening of Proto Scientific India will enable the Proto team to create even more advanced equipment. “Having a location in India allows us to collaborate closely with our customers and create state-of-the-art systems to help them make breakthroughs in science and engineering,” says Drake.

Proto plans to extend its production efforts to India in the future, as well.

Source:

Proto

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Proto. (2024, August 19). Proto Brings High-End X-Ray Characterization Equipment to India with New Office Opening. AZoM. Retrieved on August 20, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63516.

  • MLA

    Proto. "Proto Brings High-End X-Ray Characterization Equipment to India with New Office Opening". AZoM. 20 August 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63516>.

  • Chicago

    Proto. "Proto Brings High-End X-Ray Characterization Equipment to India with New Office Opening". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63516. (accessed August 20, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Proto. 2024. Proto Brings High-End X-Ray Characterization Equipment to India with New Office Opening. AZoM, viewed 20 August 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63516.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Proto

See all content from Proto

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback