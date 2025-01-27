New Partnership Delivers Unprecedented Efficiency for High-Throughput Material Discovery

Thanks to a new partnership with Solid4m Inc., Proto is excited to create high-throughput powder diffraction solutions that offer even faster results for material discovery.

Figure 1. Nick Vukotic (left) and Anton Dmitrienko (right) of Solid4m with Robert Drake (center) of Proto. Photo courtesy of Solid4m

Launched in March of 2024, Solid4m is dedicated to revolutionizing high-throughput screening and empowering researchers worldwide. With their modular multiwell devices, users can simultaneously synthesize multiple samples quickly and then transfer them directly to a variety of instruments for analysis.

Figure 2. Solid4m Grinding Multiwell Device (GMD). Photo courtesy of Solid4m.

Proto’s high-throughput diffractometer, the AXRD LPD-HT, is ideal for those in the pharmaceutical industry, as well as materials scientists. The 2D Montel focusing optic and wide range of non-ambient chambers provide high-resolution results at remarkable speeds. Proto also offers a 21 CFR Part 11–compliant version of their data collection and analysis software for pharmaceutical applications.

Figure 3. Proto’s AXRD LPD-HT with a Solid4m Reactor Multiwell Device (RMD) containing reaction mixtures after a sintering cycle. Photo courtesy of Proto.

The multiwell devices produced by Solid4m can be easily integrated into Proto’s LPD-HT, creating a seamless, efficient workflow for high-throughput labs. All their devices are also compatible with standard solid and liquid dispensing systems used in autonomous self-driving labs.

“With our powerful laboratory diffractometer and Solid4m’s unique multiwell devices, we’ll be able to equip our customers with systems that get them meaningful data faster,” says Robert Drake, Sales and Product Development Manager at Proto. “Nothing currently available on the market comes close to the convenience and efficiency of these devices.”

Founded by Professor Nick Vukotic of the University of Windsor, Solid4m was developed in response to Vukotic’s own experiences developing new materials. Because countless experimental variables must be tested to achieve the desired final product, extensive experimentation is often required to screen for new materials. Not only is the testing time consuming, but the need to generate so many samples in a short time frame has historically been a challenge.

One of Solid4m’s products, the Reactor Multiwell Device (RMD), allows samples to be prepared between two thin films, enabling convenient synthesis and characterization in a single device. Other devices allow for filtration of numerous samples (FMD), simultaneous small-scale mechanochemical reactions (GMD), and screening of dozens of crystallization conditions in parallel (CMD).

Figure 4. Preparation of 24 samples for screening of crystallization conditions with the Solid4m Crystallization Multiwell Device (CMD). Photo courtesy of Solid4m.

To learn more about Proto’s instruments with Solid4m multiwell device integration, visit Proto’s website: www.protoxrd.com.