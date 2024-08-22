Boost Accuracy and Repeatability with the New GARDCO Precision Gel Timers

Paul N. Gardner (Gardco) USA – worldwide distributors, producers, and designers of quality physical and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries introduces their brand-new line of precision Gel Timers.

Image Credit: Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.

Boost your accuracy and repeatability with the new CE certified Gardner Gel Timers specifically engineered to determine the gel time of various materials such as resinous plastics, epoxy resins, adhesives, drying oils, FRP, two component elastomers and paints. These gel timers are straightforward, easy to operate and constructed to deliver exceptional accuracy when carrying out gelation tests at room temperature or at elevated temperatures.

James Fusco, Product Manager for the Paul N. Gardner Company states “The new line of Gel Timers offer a great value for the global markets, offering the next level in precision and accuracy along with an intuitive easy to use interface, these next generation Gel Timers are CE compliant come with a universal power supply, cups, and wire stirrers, all at a very affordable price.”

Designed, engineered, and manufactured by GARDCO, the new gel timers feature an improved interface, digital readout and a wide temperature control that delivers unparalleled accuracy and reliability. The new line offers two models, the Gardner GT (Standard) and GT-H (Heated) models. They are both CE compliant and come fully equipped with a universal power supply, ten wire stirrers and ten cups.

The Gardner GT – Standard Model Gel Timer is a simple device designed to determine gelation time for samples at ambient temperature. It delivers accurate and repeatable measurements of gel time applications for samples that are measured at ambient temperature.

The Gardner GT-H – Heated Model Gel Timer delivers accurate and repeatable measurement of gelation time, it can be used for ambient temperature applications along with the added feature of a precision heating element that enables the user to accurately control temperature of a sample, the GT-H has a heating range from 125°F to 425°F (51°C to 218°C).

The Gardner Gel Timers are designed to be simple to operate, withstand rigorous use and meet global requirements all at an affordable price. No frills, no cleanup, no tools required! With the advanced technology of the Gardner Series Gel Timers, this complete offering is perfect to measure gel time easily, simply and takes gel testing to the next level.