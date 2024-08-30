Posted in | News | Materials Testing | Materials Research | Materials Science | Materials Analysis | New Product

Vibration isolation platform does not require electricity

The negative-stiffness CT-10 passive vibration isolator measures just over 12.5 × 2.7 in.

The tabletop, negative-stiffness CT-10 passive vibration isolator measures just over 12.5 × 2.7 in. It delivers 0.5 Hz vertical and ~1.5 Hz horizontal natural frequencies. Negative-stiffness isolators employ a completely mechanical concept in low-frequency vibration isolation and do not require electricity or compressed air. Applications include microscopy, microhardness testing, and laser/optical systems.

Vibration isolation platform does not require electricity

Image Credit: Minus K Technology

Minus K Technology
Inglewood, CA
www.minusk.com

​​​​​​​

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Minus K Technology. (2024, August 30). Vibration isolation platform does not require electricity. AZoM. Retrieved on August 30, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63564.

  • MLA

    Minus K Technology. "Vibration isolation platform does not require electricity". AZoM. 30 August 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63564>.

  • Chicago

    Minus K Technology. "Vibration isolation platform does not require electricity". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63564. (accessed August 30, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Minus K Technology. 2024. Vibration isolation platform does not require electricity. AZoM, viewed 30 August 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63564.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Minus K Technology

See all content from Minus K Technology

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback