Minus K Technology Announces Announces Its Ninth U.S. Educational Giveaway of Vibration Isolators to Colleges and Universities

With over thirty years in business, Minus K Technology has had the privilege of working with businesses, universities and laboratories all over the world, supplying superior passive mechanical vibration isolation products for research within aerospace, audio reproduction, quantum computing, crystal growth, neuroscience, biology, chemistry, physics and a number of other fields. 

Image Credit: Minus K Technology

In acknowledgement that academia is the key to these industries, Minus K is giving away $25,000* dollars worth of their patented superior performing negative-stiffness low-frequency vibration isolators to colleges in the United States.

These vibration isolators are used with AFM, Electron Microscope, Interferometer, Laser Optical System, Micro Hardness Tester, or any other special equipment that would be assisted by passive mechanical vibration isolation,

Recipients of a Minus K isolator will be chosen based on the proposed use and applicability of the isolators. Deadline to apply is February 28, 2025. Winners will be notified via email and will also be posted on Minus K’s website (www.minusk.com).

Past giveaway winners include: Arizona State University, California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo, University of Michigan, City University of New York, Irvine Valley College, Northwestern University, Purdue University, Saint Louis University, Saint Olaf College, Spokane Community College, Stanford University, University of California, Berkeley, University of California Davis, University of California Merced, University of Rochester, University of Tennessee, University of Texas at Dallas, Washington University in Saint Louis, Willamette University.

Entry form and more information are available on Minus K’s website www.minusk.com.

