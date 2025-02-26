Nuclear Battery That Converts Energy to Light and Electricity

Researchers from Ohio State University have developed a battery that can convert nuclear energy into electricity using light emission, according to a recent study published in Optical Materials: X.

Image Credit: Vaclav Volrab/Shutterstock.com

Nuclear power plants produce about 20 % of the electricity in the U.S. and emit virtually no greenhouse gases. However, they generate radioactive waste, which poses environmental and health risks, and disposing of this waste safely can be challenging.

The team, led by Ohio State University researchers, demonstrated that ambient gamma radiation could be harnessed to generate enough electricity to power microelectronics like microchips. They achieved this using a combination of scintillator crystals, solar cells, and high-density materials that emit light when absorbing radiation.

To test their prototype, which is about 4 cubic centimeters in size, the researchers used two radioactive sources—cobalt-60 and cesium-137, both key fission products from spent nuclear fuel. The battery was tested at Ohio State’s Nuclear Reactor Laboratory (NRL), which supports professor and student research, student instruction, and industry service.

The results showed that when using cesium-137, the battery produced 288 nanowatts of power. With the more powerful cobalt-60 isotope, it generated 1.5 microwatts, enough to power a small sensor.

Raymond Cao, the study’s lead author and an Ohio State professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, explained that while most power outputs for electronics and homes are measured in kilowatts, this technology could eventually be scaled up to deliver watts-level power with the right source.

The researchers noted that these batteries are not intended for public use but will be applied in areas near nuclear waste production, such as nuclear waste storage pools or nuclear systems for deep-sea and space exploration. Importantly, the battery itself contains no radioactive materials, making it safe to handle, even though the gamma radiation it uses is more than a hundred times more penetrating than a typical X-ray or CT scan.

We are harvesting something considered as waste and by nature, trying to turn it into treasure. Raymond Cao, Study Lead Author and Professor, Ohio State University

The study suggests that the composition of the prototype scintillator crystal chosen by the team may have contributed to the increased power in their battery. The team found that a larger volume allows the crystal to absorb more radiation and convert that extra energy into more light. They also discovered that the size and shape of the crystals can impact the final electrical output. Additionally, a larger surface area helps improve the solar cell’s power generation.

These are breakthrough results in terms of power output. This two-step process is still in its preliminary stages, but the next step involves generating greater watts with scale-up constructs. Ibrahim Oksuz, Study Co-Author and Research Associate, Ohio State University

Since these batteries would likely be used in environments with high radiation levels and are not easily accessible to the public, they wouldn’t pollute their surroundings. More importantly, they could operate without the need for regular maintenance.

Cao noted that scaling up this technology would be costly unless the batteries could be produced consistently. Oksuz added that further research is needed to assess the batteries' advantages and limitations, including their potential lifespan after safe deployment.

“The nuclear battery concept is very promising. There is still lots of room for improvement, but I believe in the future, this approach will carve an important space for itself in both the energy production and sensors industry,” Oksuz added.

The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration of the U.S. Department of Energy assisted in this study. Yanfa Yan and Sabin Neupane from The University of Toledo are additional co-authors.

Journal Reference:

Oksuz, I. et. al. (2025) Scintillator based nuclear photovoltaic batteries for power generation at microwatts level. Optical Materials: X. doi.org/10.1016/j.omx.2025.100401