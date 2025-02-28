Fabrication of Fe3O4/ZnO/Epoxy Composites via Stereolithography

A recent study published in Polymer Composites explores the development of Fe 3 O 4 /ZnO/epoxy composites using stereolithography (SLA). These hybrid composites integrate the self-cleaning and photocatalytic properties of ZnO nanoparticles with the magnetic characteristics of Fe 3 O 4 nanoparticles, offering potential applications in environmental remediation.

Background

Additive manufacturing (AM) allows for the creation of three-dimensional (3D) objects through a layer-by-layer approach, enabling precise fabrication, reduced material waste, and complex geometries.

Among AM techniques, SLA is widely used for producing smooth, high-resolution structures by curing ultraviolet (UV)-sensitive thermoset resin. This method is particularly useful for fabricating nano- and microparticle composites for applications in medicine, dentistry, and advanced coatings.

ZnO is recognized for its ability to degrade organic pollutants under UV light, making it useful in applications such as photovoltaic panels and coatings. Meanwhile, Fe 3 O 4 nanoparticles exhibit magnetic properties that are valuable in biomedical and environmental technologies.

While hybrid composites incorporating ZnO and Fe 3 O 4 have been explored, studies involving an epoxy matrix remain limited. This research addresses that gap by developing and characterizing Fe 3 O 4 /ZnO composites within an epoxy matrix.

Methods

A UV-sensitive clear resin was used to fabricate the composites, incorporating commercially sourced Fe 3 O 4 and ZnO nanoparticles with average particle sizes of 18–28 and 30–50 nm, respectively. The components were mixed using a mechanical mixer and sonicator to ensure uniform distribution before being processed through a 3D printer. A layer thickness of 100 μm and an exposure time of 4 seconds were selected as printing parameters.

The morphology of the nanoparticles and the printed composites was analyzed using scanning electron microscopy (SEM), while phase structures were identified through X-ray diffraction (XRD). Thermal stability and decomposition temperatures were assessed via thermogravimetric analysis (TGA) at 600 °C in a nitrogen atmosphere.

Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR) was used to confirm the organic bonding structures of the printed samples. The magnetic properties of the nanoparticles were evaluated using a vibrating sample magnetometer (VSM) under a magnetic field of 5.5 kOe at room temperature.

The photocatalytic performance of the composites was tested by measuring the degradation of synthetic methylene blue (MB) under a daylight source. A UV-visible spectrophotometer was used to monitor the breakdown of MB over time.

Results and Discussion

Thermal analysis revealed that a higher ZnO content accelerated the decomposition rate and lowered the thermal decomposition temperature, which could limit the composites' suitability for high-temperature applications.

The material composition had a notable impact on magnetic properties. While the presence of Fe 3 O 4 enhanced magnetization, increasing the ZnO concentration led to a nonlinear trend in saturation magnetization (Ms) due to nanoparticle dispersion and ZnO agglomeration.

All composites exhibited low permanent magnetization (Mr) and coercivity (Hc), confirming their superparamagnetic behavior—an ideal trait for applications requiring rapid magnetic switching. Interestingly, Ms values remained stable regardless of ZnO content.

Regarding photocatalytic performance, ZnO/Fe 3 O 4 composites demonstrated significantly higher efficiency in degrading MB pollutants than individual nanoparticles. This improvement was driven by a synergistic effect between ZnO and Fe 3 O 4 , which enhanced charge carrier separation, reduced recombination, and significantly boosted the degradation rate.

Increasing ZnO concentration further improved photocatalytic efficiency, with the optimal performance observed in the composite containing 2.5 wt.% Fe 3 O 4 and 7.5 wt.% ZnO. This was attributed to ZnO’s ability to generate reactive oxygen species combined with Fe 3 O 4 ’s magnetic properties.

These findings highlight the strong potential of hybrid nanoparticle composites for environmental remediation, particularly in metal separation and water treatment. Future research should focus on developing more efficient composites by optimizing particle ratios or exploring advanced surface modification techniques.

