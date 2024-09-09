Posted in | News | Adhesives and Sealants

Master Bond’s Epoxy Compatibility with STERIS’s Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Process

Master Bond and STERIS collaborated in research to determine the compatibility of Master Bond’s specialty epoxies with Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide (VHPTM) using V-PRO® s2 Low Temperature Sterilization System. This study was recently published in a peer-reviewed journal Polymer-Plastics Technology and Materials.

As medical devices have evolved through technological advancements, they have become more complex in both their design and materials of construction. Medical grade biocompatible epoxies are widely used in reusable medical devices. Choosing an epoxy that maintains its performance characteristics when subjected to repeated sterilization throughout the reusable medical device’s lifespan is a known challenge for medical device manufacturers. This study evaluated the material compatibility of seven cured two part and one part epoxies used in medical devices following exposure to 100 cycles in a low temperature vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizer.

Six of the seven epoxies tested were found to be compatible with vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilization based on qualitative, hardness and weight measurements conducted post exposure to 100 VHP cycles. The epoxies deemed to be compatible displayed no visual signs of physical defects, minimal reduction in hardness (≤2%) and total weight gain (≤2.9%). This study highlights the importance of conducting material compatibility studies, and continued collaborations (among medical device manufacturers, sterilizer manufacturers and epoxy manufacturers) during the early stages of medical device development to ensure a successful reusable medical device that will withstand repeated sterilization

Key Findings from the Study about Master Bond Medical Adhesive Systems

The Master Bond EP42HT-2Med, EP42HT-4AOMed Black, EP62-1HTMed, EP41S-5Med, EP4CL-80Med and UV10TKMed epoxies are compatible with low temperature vaporized hydrogen peroxide, as they maintained their surface texture, exhibited less than 2% change in hardness, and displayed less than a 2.5% weight gain post exposure to 100 VHP cycles.

Master Bond’s Epoxy Compatibility with STERIS’s Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Process

Image Credit: Master Bond Inc.

To read the experiment and results in its entirety please go to https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/25740881.2024.2376209 or contact technical support to discuss your application.

​​​​​​​

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Master Bond Inc.. (2024, September 09). Master Bond’s Epoxy Compatibility with STERIS’s Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Process. AZoM. Retrieved on September 10, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63626.

  • MLA

    Master Bond Inc.. "Master Bond’s Epoxy Compatibility with STERIS’s Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Process". AZoM. 10 September 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63626>.

  • Chicago

    Master Bond Inc.. "Master Bond’s Epoxy Compatibility with STERIS’s Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Process". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63626. (accessed September 10, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Master Bond Inc.. 2024. Master Bond’s Epoxy Compatibility with STERIS’s Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Process. AZoM, viewed 10 September 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63626.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Master Bond Inc.

See all content from Master Bond Inc.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback