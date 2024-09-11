Posted in | News | New Product

Release of High Sensitivity COOL Probe "SuperCOOL MARVEL"

JEOL Ltd. (President & CEO Izumi Oi) announced the release of High Sensitivity COOL Probe "SuperCOOL MARVEL" for Nuclear Magnetic Resonance, NMR, on July 1st, 2024. Its sales are scheduled to begin in October 2024.

Release of High Sensitivity COOL Probe "SuperCOOL MARVEL"​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Image Credit: JEOL US, Inc.

SuperCOOL MARVEL is the fourth generation of the SuperCOOL probe series, which was launched in 2013. The SuperCOOL probe series suppresses thermal noise and enables highly sensitive NMR measurements by cooling the RF coil and preamplifier to liquid nitrogen temperature. This product not only utilizes the low-temperature cooling technology know-how that we have cultivated over many years, but also achieves a significant improvement in sensitivity by completely redesigning the electrical circuitry inside the probe.

SuperCOOL MARVEL, which can measure low noise and high sensitivity, is a multi-nuclear probe capable of measuring not only common nuclei such as 1H and 13C, but also nuclei such as 19F and 31P. It is highly effective in measuring samples that decompose or change quickly, as well as trace samples that are difficult to obtain.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    JEOL USA, Inc.. (2024, September 11). Release of High Sensitivity COOL Probe "SuperCOOL MARVEL". AZoM. Retrieved on September 12, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63648.

  • MLA

    JEOL USA, Inc.. "Release of High Sensitivity COOL Probe "SuperCOOL MARVEL"". AZoM. 12 September 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63648>.

  • Chicago

    JEOL USA, Inc.. "Release of High Sensitivity COOL Probe "SuperCOOL MARVEL"". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63648. (accessed September 12, 2024).

  • Harvard

    JEOL USA, Inc.. 2024. Release of High Sensitivity COOL Probe "SuperCOOL MARVEL". AZoM, viewed 12 September 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63648.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from JEOL USA, Inc.

See all content from JEOL USA, Inc.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback