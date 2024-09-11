JEOL Ltd. (President & CEO Izumi Oi) announced the release of High Sensitivity COOL Probe "SuperCOOL MARVEL" for Nuclear Magnetic Resonance, NMR, on July 1st, 2024. Its sales are scheduled to begin in October 2024.

​​​​​​​Image Credit: JEOL US, Inc.

SuperCOOL MARVEL is the fourth generation of the SuperCOOL probe series, which was launched in 2013. The SuperCOOL probe series suppresses thermal noise and enables highly sensitive NMR measurements by cooling the RF coil and preamplifier to liquid nitrogen temperature. This product not only utilizes the low-temperature cooling technology know-how that we have cultivated over many years, but also achieves a significant improvement in sensitivity by completely redesigning the electrical circuitry inside the probe.

SuperCOOL MARVEL, which can measure low noise and high sensitivity, is a multi-nuclear probe capable of measuring not only common nuclei such as 1H and 13C, but also nuclei such as 19F and 31P. It is highly effective in measuring samples that decompose or change quickly, as well as trace samples that are difficult to obtain.