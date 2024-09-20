DÜRR NDT's HD-CR 35 NDT Ensures Highest Quality in Specialized Pipe Production

Dee Piping Systems, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Haryana, India, with over 1000 employees, is one of the biggest manufacturers of specialized pipes in the region. As the largest player in process piping solutions in India by installed capacity, the company has a total manufacturing area of more than 350,000 m2 spread across 7 manufacturing sites.

Image Credit: DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG

Dee Piping has been a user of HD-CR 35 NDT system since 2021 in its Palwal Unit III facility and utilizes it in quality control for weld inspection as well as for confirmation of pipe wall thickness. Both X-ray and isotopes such as Selenium-75 and Iridium-192 sources are used to expose pipes of different thickness. Different imaging plate sizes are used to accommodate the different pipe or weld sizes – 10 x 24, 18 x 24, 10 x 48 and 35 x 43 cm for acquisitions of up to 30 images per day.



Comparing the HD-CR 35 NDT to conventional film radio­graphy, digital radiography saves time and doesn’t require physical space to store the images. The operators are extremely pleased to eliminate the usage of dark rooms and chemicals in order to develop films as was the practice in the past.



With an expanding business that requires higher throughput, Dee Piping has taken a recent decision to invest in D-Tect X, DÜRR NDT’s latest inspection software suite. Mr. ML Bhatt, the head of department, has commented “the D-Tect X user interface is very intuitive and my operators like the X-Filter that enhances images with a single click. The fact that we can perform analysis on an image while scanning a new one simultaneously using the same computer saves us a lot of time and money.” One of the users, Mr. Vivek added “the SNR feature with built-in options of adapting to different ASTM standards gives us the flexibility when providing reports to different clients. Moreover, the Automatic IQI Detection tool made detecting the correct basic spatial resolution easier compared to the past.”



With upcoming developments in artificial intelligence and archiving images in the cloud, D-Tect X is designed not only to satisfy the needs of data digitization, but also digitalization and digital transformation.



Dee Piping Systems is also fully supported by India-based Blue Star Engineering and Electronics Limited, which performs annual maintenance and any other required service activities to ensure the system is always running per specification.