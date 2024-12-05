DÜRR NDT Extends its Product Range of Bendable Digital X-Ray Detectors for Industrial Radiography

Shortly after the launch of the D-DR 1025B NDT, the D-DR 1043B NDT joins the family of bendable X-ray detectors for industrial radiography. The D-DR 1043B NDT is designed for weld inspection on objects with large diameters to cover a wider area and save time due to fewer exposures. With an active area of 97 x 427 mm, you can inspect the weld of a 300 mm pipe with as few as 3 exposures.

Image Credit: DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG

Both detectors can be bent continuously from flat to a 150 mm respectively 300 mm diameter in one direction, with exposures possible on both sides. A simple mounting system allows the detectors to be easily attached to a pipe with 2 straps and then rotated along the weld seam.

With a pixel pitch of 99 µm, a basic spatial resolution (SRb) of 100 µm is achieved, making them perfectly suited for weld inspection in accordance with DIN EN ISO 17636-2 (Class B). Due to the bendability, typical applications are pipeline, tank and vessel inspections, but also weld seam inspections on straight objects are possible, as the detector can also be used in a flat position.

Thanks to the integrated shielding, the detectors are suitable for X-ray sources up to 450 kV, with a maximum frame time of 180 seconds. As they are dust-tight and waterproof (IP67), battery-powered and have wireless data transmission, they are well prepared for tough applications in the field.

Bendable detectors can replace conventional X-ray films in a wide range of industries, from oil and gas to power generation, chemicals and aviation, and optimize inspections through fast image acquisition and software-assisted analysis.

Like all digital X-ray systems from DÜRR NDT, the bendable detectors are also operated with our proven D-Tect X inspection software. Special and easy-to-use functions such as multi-gain calibration always ensure the highest possible image quality. Powerful and intelligent tools, such as the X-filter for fast image optimization, make image evaluation simple and efficient.