Verder Scientific Acquires EZ-mat, Chinese Distributor of Material Testing Equipment

Verder Scientific has formally agreed to acquire all shares of the Chinese company EZ-mat and become its sole owner.

Verder Scientific is a division of the Verder Group, a family owned group of companies already deeply engaged and well reputed in the global development, manufacturing and distribution of products and services of state-of-the-art scientific applications. Verder Scientific is looking for strategic investments, creating stable, highly competitive instrument business companies focusing on niche markets.

EZ-mat is a distributor of material testing equipment in China and, amongst others, already represents two of the Verder Scientific product lines for metallographic preparation and hardness testing, ATM and Qness. The acquisition is therefore founded on a long-standing successful cooperation between the two companies and will further strengthen the position of Verder Scientific in the Chinese market.

With its 35 employees, EZ-mat has an excellent reputation for providing customers with the full range of material testing solutions. In addition to comprehensive knowledge regarding products and applications in the field, EZ-mat will provide Verder Scientific with direct access to the according customer segments.

As Verder Scientific is already represented with its own company, Verder Shanghai Instruments and Equipment Co., Ltd, for the other product lines in China, the acquisition of EZ-mat provides a perfect opportunity to merge sales channels and benefit from each other’s contacts. Verder Shanghai currently maintains four offices with a staff of 50 in China and with the combined EZ-mat workforce will become a major player in the distribution of quality control equipment. The new setup will allow Verder Scientific to close more strategic, global deals with key accounts in China as the world’s second largest economy.