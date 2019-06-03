Microtrac and MicrotracBEL to become part of VERDER Scientific

Today the VERDER Group entered into an agreement to acquire the American Microtrac, Inc. and the Japanese MicrotracBEL Corporation from Nikkiso Co. Ltd. Verder’s Scientific Division is herewith extending its product portfolio with product lines for particle characterization by laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering and surface analysis.

Hiroshi Nakamura, executive vice president of Nikkiso Co. Ltd. (left) and Andries Verder, owner of the Verder Group (right)

Microtrac is a leading manufacturer and pioneer of instruments for particle analysis using laser diffraction and dynamic light scattering technologies. The instruments are used both for industrial applications and material research. Microtrac has two facilities in the USA located in Montgomeryville, PA and York, PA where Microtrac develops and manufactures all products.

MicrotracBEL is a leading manufacturer of instruments for surface area and porosity analysis applying adsorption technologies. The instruments are used in research intense fields for particle characterization. MicrotracBEL has three facilities in Japan located in Osaka (headquarter), Tokyo and Nagoya.

Verder Scientific is a division of the Verder Group, a family owned group of companies already deeply engaged and well reputed in the global development, manufacturing and distribution of products and services of state-of-the-art scientific applications. Verder Scientific is looking for strategic investments, creating stable, highly competitive instrument business companies focusing on niche markets.

The Microtrac and MicrotracBEL portfolio complements the offering of Verder Scientific, by adding more than 150 employees and more than 35 Mio. € in revenues, creating a larger footprint within the particle characterization market. Microtrac and MicrotracBEL will benefit immediately from the direct market access of Verder in key countries worldwide and from synergies with the other product lines of Verder Scientific.

With Microtrac and MicrotracBEL two technological leaders in particle and surface analysis are united under the roof of Verder Scientific. We look forward to welcoming the Microtrac and MicrotracBEL teams to our group. Both companies will have access to additional resources to push international expansion and extend its innovative product range. Dr. Jürgen Pankratz, CEO, Verder Scientific

Paul Cloake, Managing Director of Microtrac, is confident that “the worldwide synergy effects will contribute to the positive development of our organization and further accelerate our company’s growth. We are excited to join Verder Scientific with its flat organisation and collaborative business culture to take our business to the next level.”

By leveraging our combined capabilities, along with our commercial scale and customer relationships, we will strengthen our position as a trusted partner to our customers worldwide. The MicrotracBEL team welcomes the long-term engagement of Verder Scientific which will enable us to develop our products further. Dr. Kazuyuki Nakai, Managing Director, MicrotracBEL

True to the Verder Group’s established acquisition strategy Microtrac and MicrotracBEL will not only maintain their headquarters in the US and Japan but these locations will also be used to support further expansion of the Verder Group. The existing Mictrotrac and MicrotracBEL management team will continue to be in charge.