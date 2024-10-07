Posted in | News | Coatings and Thin Films | Semiconductor | Materials Research | Materials Science | Materials Analysis | Automotive Materials | Aerospace Materials

Beta-Phase Gallium Oxide Films Using Plasma-Enhanced Atomic Layer Deposition (PEALD) at 200°C

This study presents a novel approach to depositing crystalline β-Ga₂O₃ films at low temperatures (as low as 200°C) using Plasma-Enhanced Atomic Layer Deposition (PEALD).

Beta-Phase Gallium Oxide Films Using PEALD at 200°C

Image Credit: OkyayTech ALD

Get access to the full paper

By utilizing triethylgallium (TEG) and Ar/O₂ plasma, the research demonstrates the growth of high-quality gallium oxide on silicon, sapphire, and glass substrates. The films show promising characteristics for wide-bandgap semiconductor applications, including high-power electronics and optoelectronics.

The integration of in situ argon plasma annealing results in improved film density, stoichiometry, and crystallinity. These findings are significant for industries looking for cost-effective, low-temperature solutions in developing β-phase Ga₂O₃ films without high-temperature annealing, making it suitable for use on temperature-sensitive materials.

Key applications include high-frequency electronics, deep-UV photodetectors, and gas sensors, positioning β-Ga₂O₃ as a viable alternative to SiC and GaN in the field of wide-bandgap semiconductors.

Beta-Phase Gallium Oxide Films Using PEALD at 200°C

Image Credit: OkyayTech ALD

Get access to the full paper

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    OkyayTech ALD. (2024, October 07). Beta-Phase Gallium Oxide Films Using Plasma-Enhanced Atomic Layer Deposition (PEALD) at 200°C. AZoM. Retrieved on October 08, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63748.

  • MLA

    OkyayTech ALD. "Beta-Phase Gallium Oxide Films Using Plasma-Enhanced Atomic Layer Deposition (PEALD) at 200°C". AZoM. 08 October 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63748>.

  • Chicago

    OkyayTech ALD. "Beta-Phase Gallium Oxide Films Using Plasma-Enhanced Atomic Layer Deposition (PEALD) at 200°C". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63748. (accessed October 08, 2024).

  • Harvard

    OkyayTech ALD. 2024. Beta-Phase Gallium Oxide Films Using Plasma-Enhanced Atomic Layer Deposition (PEALD) at 200°C. AZoM, viewed 08 October 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63748.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from OkyayTech ALD

See all content from OkyayTech ALD

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback