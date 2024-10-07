Beta-Phase Gallium Oxide Films Using Plasma-Enhanced Atomic Layer Deposition (PEALD) at 200°C

This study presents a novel approach to depositing crystalline β-Ga₂O₃ films at low temperatures (as low as 200°C) using Plasma-Enhanced Atomic Layer Deposition (PEALD).

Image Credit: OkyayTech ALD

Get access to the full paper

By utilizing triethylgallium (TEG) and Ar/O₂ plasma, the research demonstrates the growth of high-quality gallium oxide on silicon, sapphire, and glass substrates. The films show promising characteristics for wide-bandgap semiconductor applications, including high-power electronics and optoelectronics.

The integration of in situ argon plasma annealing results in improved film density, stoichiometry, and crystallinity. These findings are significant for industries looking for cost-effective, low-temperature solutions in developing β-phase Ga₂O₃ films without high-temperature annealing, making it suitable for use on temperature-sensitive materials.

Key applications include high-frequency electronics, deep-UV photodetectors, and gas sensors, positioning β-Ga₂O₃ as a viable alternative to SiC and GaN in the field of wide-bandgap semiconductors.

Image Credit: OkyayTech ALD

Get access to the full paper