Boston Micro Fabrication Expands Material Compatibility for microArch 3D Printers with Industry-Leading High-Performance Resins

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF), a leader in ultra-high precision 3D printing solutions, is introducing four new materials for its microArch series 3D printers. These advanced materials, including 3D Systems’ Figure 4® HI TEMP 300-AMB, BASF Ultracur3D 3280 and BMF resins HTF and SR, further enhance BMF’s ability to meet the diverse and demanding needs of industries like aerospace, medical devices, electronics, and biotechnology. By adding these advanced materials to the lineup, BMF is enabling engineers and researchers to create fit-for-purpose precision parts with unprecedented accuracy, heat resistance, and material performance.

Image Credit: Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF)

New Materials now Available Include:​​​​​

1. 3D Systems Figure 4 HI TEMP 300-AMB

Ideal for extreme thermal environments, this production-grade, ultra-high temperature resistant plastic offers a Heat Deflection Temperature (HDT) of over 300 °C. With excellent rigidity and visualization properties, Figure 4 HI TEMP 300-AMB is perfect for HVAC components, motor enclosures, and low-pressure molding, offering precise testing of high-temperature parts.

Applications: HVAC systems, consumer appliances, motor enclosures, and low-pressure molding.

2. BASF Ultracur3D 3280

A ceramic-filled resin that boasts exceptional stiffness (Young’s modulus of 10 GPa) and a high Heat Deflection Temperature (>280 °C), Ultracur3D 3280 is ideal for tooling, molding, and wind tunnel testing. Its low viscosity and stable suspension make it both easy to handle and print, positioning it as a standout material in the field of high-temperature and high-stiffness applications.

Applications: Tooling, wind tunnel testing, and mold inserts.

3. HTF (High–Temp)

Designed by BMF, HTF is a high-temperature resistant, tough, and biocompatible resin. It is autoclave-sterilizable and ideal for applications where biocompatibility and flexibility are key. With an HDT of 152 °C and compatibility with aerospace and biotech applications, HTF offers versatility across a range of demanding environments.

Applications: Aerospace, precision electronics, and biotechnology.

4. SR (Sacrificial Resin)

A soluble, sacrificial material, SR enables the creation of single-use molds for parts produced with other materials that cannot be easily printed, such as polypropylene (PP) or polyoxymethylene (POM). This material opens new possibilities for prototyping and low-volume production by reducing the cost and complexity of micro-injection molding.

Applications: Single-use molds, low-volume part production, and PDMS applications.

Unlocking New Possibilities for Micro Manufacturing

Each of these materials complements the unique capabilities of BMF’s microArch 3D printers, ensuring that industries like medical devices, electronics, and aerospace can continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible with micro-scale 3D printing.

“Before discovering BMF, Makuta struggled to find a cost-effective solution for prototyping due to the size and complexity of their molded parts. Traditional methods like aluminum or urethane molds often fell short in holding the required tolerances, and the expense of creating entirely new molds was prohibitive. Using BASF Ultracur3D 3280 on BMF’s microArch system, we were blown away by the impeccable finish and precision of the first 3D printed mold inserts we received. Not only were they able to reproduce intricate features flawlessly, but they also maintained the tight tolerances our projects demand,” said Taki Yamada, Director of Business Dev, Makuta.

“Boston Micro Fabrication’s micro-precision 3D printing technology has completely transformed how we approach connector manufacturing. Previously limited to tolerances of 5 thousandths with traditional methods, BMF allowed us to achieve tolerances of 1 to 2 thousandths, opening new possibilities for compact, high-performance connectors. Their platform also enabled us to use 3D Systems Figure 4 HI TEMP 300-AMB material that can withstand temperatures up to 300 °C, meeting the demands of standard electronic assembly processes, enhancing efficiency and allowing us to create more compact, innovative designs. With BMF, we’ve reduced time and costs while delivering precision and performance that surpass industry standards,” said George Glatts, Owner, Z-Axis Connector Company.