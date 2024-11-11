Siemens Launches Fully Electronic e-Starter with Semiconductor Technology

Siemens Smart Infrastructure launches its first fully electronic starter with semiconductor technology. The SIMATIC ET 200SP e-Starter offers short-circuit protection that is 1000 times faster and is virtually wear-free compared to conventional solutions such as circuit breakers or fuses. This ensures optimal protection for motors as well as other types of loads and the applications in which they are used. The e-Starter also features the application-friendly Smart Start and full integration into the Totally Integrated Automation (TIA) concept. The compact device can be used worldwide, requires minimal space in the control cabinet, and is easy to install.

The new fully electronic e-Starter with semiconductor technology. Image Credit: Siemens

In industries such as food and beverage, intralogistics, and mechanical engineering, high efficiency motors are used in demanding applications, for example to drive conveyor systems or pumps. Malfunctions and failures can quickly lead to considerable damage and costs. Against this backdrop, motor starters play an important role: They not only switch motors reliably, but also protect them against overload and short circuits.

The SIMATIC ET 200SP e-Starter uses semiconductor technology with silicon carbide metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (SiC MOSFETS), which enables ultra-fast and wear-free switching. Because of the short-circuit protection device they are equipped with conventional feeder solutions have a comparatively slow response time. As a result, the device often needs to be replaced when a short circuit occurs. In contrast, the e-Starter detects short circuits extremely quickly and switches off in less than 4 µs. This makes it approximately 1,000 times faster than conventional components. The device offers unlimited short-circuit shutdown and does not need to be replaced after being tripped, which increases availability and significantly reduces warehousing costs for replacement parts.

High inrush currents are typical for high-efficiency motors, e.g. those in energy efficiency classes IE3 and IE4, and can lead to unintended trips of the protection device. The phase-optimized switching and Smart Start of the SIMATIC ET 200SP e-Starter neutralize the inrush currents and significantly reduce the starting currents and therefore the electrical load on the grid during start-up. In addition, the torque surges that occur during a direct start are minimized as well, noticeably reducing the mechanical wear. This means that less maintenance work is required – a valuable benefit for applications with a high switching rate.

“Our fully electronic e-Starter is a real innovation that offers many benefits over traditional electromechanical or hybrid motor starters. We developed it in close consultation with potential users. That is why it responds to their challenges exactly as needed. It makes demanding motors and applications more available, durable, and user-friendly than ever before,” said Andreas Matthé, CEO of Electrical Products at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. “Siemens is the first manufacturer with a fully electronic starter that is completely integrated into ET 200SP and TIA Portal and specifically addresses two challenges in the industrial sector: applications prone to short circuits and high current peaks when starting high efficiency motors."

Machine and plant manufacturers and system integrators benefit from the seamless integration of the e-Starter into the market-leading automation concept Totally Integrated Automation (TIA). Diagnostic functions come as a standard, enabling detailed system diagnostics without the need for programming. Unlimited data availability and engineering using SIMATIC STEP 7 in TIA Portal simplify project planning, parameterization and commissioning. Automatic re-parameterization makes it easy to replace devices during ongoing operation (hot swapping).

Minimal use of materials, energy efficiency, and durability all combine to make the SIMATIC ET 200SP e-Starter a highly sustainable product, earning it the Siemens EcoTech label. In addition to its use of recycled materials, the e-starter offers lower energy consumption and wear-free switching for a longer and more efficient service life.

The new starter will make its public debut at the Smart Production Solutions (SPS) trade fair held from November 12 to 14, 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany. The Siemens booth will be located in Hall 11.