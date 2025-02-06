Posted in | News | Electronics

Siemens’ Electrification X Boosts Efficiency, Safety of Aral Pulse's Charging Infrastructure

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Siemens Smart Infrastructure has been awarded a five-year contract by Aral pulse to deploy Electrification X from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio for its Aral e-mobility brand. Using Electrification X allows Aral pulse to centrally operate, optimize and secure Aral charging stations with ultra-fast electric vehicle charging technology.

Digital substations connecting Aral’s service stations for ultra-fast charging. Image Credit: Siemens

Siemens has delivered and commissioned in the past four years 300 intelligent substations and connected them to Electrification X. The digital substations powering the charging infrastructure for electric cars and trucks have an output of up to 400 kilowatts (kW). Depending on the vehicle, electric cars can charge up to 300 kilometers reach in 10 minutes.

Related Stories

“To make charging as quick as refueling vehicles with conventional fuels, we’re investing in ultra-fast chargers with outputs of up to 400 kW. But the chargers alone are not enough. Upgrades also require an efficient and reliable connection to the power grid. That’s why we’re happy to have Siemens on board as an expert in electrical infrastructure,” said Alexander Junge, member of the Aral AG Management Board in charge of the Electromobility division.

A dashboard provides insight into all safety-related messages from the individual stations in real-time. Digital condition monitoring visualizes the entire energy distribution and all operating data at the medium- and low-voltage level and highlights issues across the locations. A central service cloud for patches and updates, user management with multi-factor authentication, and a SIEM for attack detection make the systems NIS-2-compliant.

The cloud-solution Electrification X Dynamic Load Management provides transparency into the status and utilization of the electric vehicle charging network for efficient and optimized charging. Dynamic load management and remote control of the digital charging stations make it possible to avoid potential capacity limitations by the distribution system operator which could result in costly violations.

“This project is a strong example of how we can connect the real and the digital worlds. The substations are the physical heart of the energy supply for Aral’s charging infrastructure, but without the connection to the digital world, each system would remain siloed. This central connection enables us to provide an efficient and secure charging infrastructure and, alongside Aral pulse, pave the way for sustainable and electrified mobility,” said Stephan May, CEO of Electrification and Automation at Siemens Smart Infrastructure.

Furthermore, the installation of 350 additional digital substations at Aral’s service stations in Germany is already underway.

Built on cloud services, Electrification X is designed to manage, optimize, and automate the challenging electrification infrastructure of commercial, industrial and utility customers. As a part of Siemens Xcelerator, an open digital business platform to accelerate digital transformation and value creation, the Electrification X IoT suite is developed according to the core design principles of interoperability, flexibility, openness, availability as a service, and the highest level of cybersecurity.

Source:

Siemens

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Siemens Corporation. (2025, February 06). Siemens’ Electrification X Boosts Efficiency, Safety of Aral Pulse's Charging Infrastructure. AZoM. Retrieved on February 06, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64203.

  • MLA

    Siemens Corporation. "Siemens’ Electrification X Boosts Efficiency, Safety of Aral Pulse's Charging Infrastructure". AZoM. 06 February 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64203>.

  • Chicago

    Siemens Corporation. "Siemens’ Electrification X Boosts Efficiency, Safety of Aral Pulse's Charging Infrastructure". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64203. (accessed February 06, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Siemens Corporation. 2025. Siemens’ Electrification X Boosts Efficiency, Safety of Aral Pulse's Charging Infrastructure. AZoM, viewed 06 February 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64203.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback