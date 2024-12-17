Avizo Software Version 2024.2: A Speed Boost for Materials Analysis

Thermo Fisher Scientific is excited to announce the release of Thermo Scientific™ Avizo™ Software Version 2024.2. This update provides AI enhancements and innovative tools to significantly boost image analysis capabilities in materials research.

The newly updated Avizo Software Version 2024.2, a part of Thermo Fisher Scientific's suite of electron microscopy solutions, incorporates advanced features designed to streamline workflows and improve the accuracy of 3D analysis. By enabling intuitive navigation through highly detailed three-dimensional datasets, the tool helps scientists understand complex materials and components at a microscopic level.

Key Software Enhancements and Features

The new release introduces several tools tailored to meet the evolving needs of research and industry:

Advanced ROI Feature: This new feature allows users to precisely annotate specific regions of an image, replacing the outdated Patch Set tool. This enhances the accuracy and flexibility of region-specific analyses, ensuring a more streamlined and efficient workflow.

AI-Assisted Segmentation+ Workroom: The software introduces AI-powered tools that enable users to create, save, and reuse deep learning models. Compatible with well-established networks such as Shallow, VGG16, VGG19, ResNet18, and Generic models, this feature allows for advanced, automated segmentation workflows tailored to specific applications.

Enhanced Manual Tools: For users requiring a higher degree of control, the upgraded segmentation lasso and brush tools deliver greater precision in object selection. This improvement enables accurate, manual adjustments to complex 3D datasets, ensuring more reliable results.

Integration with Electron Microscopy Systems: By seamlessly connecting with Thermo Scientific’s electron microscopy solutions, Avizo Software Version 2024.2 enables the acquisition of 3D datasets with exceptional detail. Users can navigate these datasets interactively, making it easier to isolate and investigate specific regions of interest.

Image Credit: Thermo Scientific

Driving Innovation Across Industries

Thermo Scientific Avizo Software Version 2024.2 delivers powerful, actionable insights that address critical challenges in industries where precision and reliability are non-negotiable.

In aerospace, where lightweight materials with high strength-to-weight ratios are essential, the software’s advanced 3D analysis helps engineers identify structural inconsistencies in composite materials, optimize performance, and minimize production waste. This leads to safer, more efficient component designs.

For the semiconductor sector, where devices continue to shrink in size and increase in complexity, Avizo Software accelerates defect analysis by enabling precise visualization of voids, cracks, and inclusions within microchips. This ensures defect-free production, improving device performance, longevity, and reducing time-to-market.

In additive manufacturing and 3D printing, the software pinpoints issues like porosity and residual stresses early in the production process. By addressing these inconsistencies upfront, manufacturers can enhance part reliability and reduce costly post-processing work.

In energy storage and battery research, Avizo Software provides the tools to analyze critical features like particle distribution and porosity within electrodes. This supports the development of more efficient, longer-lasting batteries—crucial for advancing energy storage technologies.

Even for digital rock analysis, this new version of Avizo 3D Software features advanced dedicated extensions. These new capabilities provide exceptional tools for improved petroleum reservoir evaluation with meaningful and actionable data, from whole-core CT to SEM.

A Leap Forward for Research and Industry

The release of Avizo Software Version 2024.2 represents a major step forward for both scientific research and industrial applications. With faster, more precise 3D material analysis, this powerful tool is set to drive innovation in materials science and boost productivity across industries.

As the demand for higher performance and reliability grows, industries face increasingly complex materials challenges. Avizo Software 2024.2 meets these challenges head-on, providing critical insights to optimize designs, improve production workflows, and minimize failure risks.

This latest update from Thermo Scientific underscores the company’s commitment to advancing analytical technologies and supporting industries in overcoming today’s most pressing materials challenges.

For more details on the software’s latest features, visit the Thermo Scientific product page.