CRAIC Technologies Unveils Scorpii Advanced Lighting System: Revolutionizing Spectral Illumination for Research and Industry

CRAIC Technologies, a leading provider of innovative spectroscopic solutions, proudly introduces Scorpii™ Advanced Lighting System, a groundbreaking illumination platform designed to redefine spectral illumination capabilities for a wide range of applications in research, industry, and beyond.

Image Credit: CRAIC Technologies

Scorpii™ represents a significant leap forward in lighting technology, combining advanced optics, precision engineering, and intelligent control features to deliver unparalleled performance, versatility, and reliability in spectral illumination. Whether illuminating samples for microspectroscopy, fluorescence imaging, or industrial inspection, Scorpii™ empowers users with precise spectral control and superior illumination uniformity, enabling more accurate and reproducible results.

Key features of Scorpii™ Advanced Lighting System include:

  • Multi-Spectral Illumination: Equipped with a specialized array of light sources covering UV, visible, and NIR spectral ranges, Scorpii™ offers precise spectral control for a wide variety of applications.
  • Uniform Illumination: Advanced optics and beam shaping technologies ensure uniform illumination across the entire field of view, minimizing spatial variations and enhancing measurement accuracy.
  • Dynamic Control: Intuitive software interface enables users to adjust lighting system in real time, facilitating dynamic experimentation and adaptive microspectroscopy and imaging workflows.
  • Versatile Mounting Options: Modular design and flexible mounting options allow seamless integration into existing CRAIC Technologies microspectroscopy setups, industrial inspection systems, and laboratory instruments.
  • SampleSafe™ Technology: Featured in all Scorpii™ systems, SampleSafe™ protects delicate samples from ultraviolet damage and photobleaching from long term exposure.

"CRAIC Technologies is thrilled to introduce Scorpii™ Advanced Lighting System, our latest innovation in spectral illumination technology," said Dr. Paul Martin, President of CRAIC Technologies. "Scorpii™ represents the culmination of our commitment to excellence and innovation, offering researchers and industry professionals a powerful tool for precise spectral illumination and imaging. With its advanced features and versatile design, Scorpii™ is poised to drive advancements across a wide range of fields, from materials science to life sciences and beyond."

Scorpii™ Advanced Lighting System are now featured in CRAIC microspectrometers, offering researchers and industry professionals a transformative solution for spectral illumination and imaging. To learn more about Scorpii™ and explore its capabilities, visit microspectra.com.

About CRAIC Technologies:

CRAIC Technologies is a leading provider of innovative spectroscopic solutions, specializing in the design and manufacture of advanced instruments for spectral analysis and imaging. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, CRAIC Technologies continues to push the boundaries of spectroscopic technology, empowering researchers and industry professionals with state-of-the-art tools for scientific discovery and analysis.

