Hamamatsu Launches Photonics Innovation Awards to Develop New Solutions

Hamamatsu Photonics, a leading global photonics technology and products provider, is excited to announce the inaugural Photonics Innovation Awards. This initiative aims to foster innovation through concepts that leverage photonics technology across diverse industries and potentially turn them into market-ready solutions.

With a rich history of over 70 years, Hamamatsu is committed to promoting advancements in photonics – one of the technological cornerstones of modern technology. The Photonics Innovation Awards seek to inspire, support, and bring to market groundbreaking ideas that can make a significant impact on society.

“Light has always played a crucial role in our lives, but never before have we harnessed its potential to this extent,” said Luigi Ghezzi, Technical Marketing Engineer at Hamamatsu. “From telecommunications to advancements in healthcare and even in the emerging field of quantum optics, photonics is pivotal in driving modern innovation. Now is the ideal time to stimulate, promote, and support these innovations through our awards program.”

The awards are open to a broad audience, including start-ups, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and established industry players. Hamamatsu values diversity in ideas and recognizes that transformative concepts can emerge from any source. “We aim to leverage advanced photonics technology, and we welcome product or solution proposals that focus on innovation, relevance, and community impact,” added Luigi.

Participants are encouraged to propose solutions addressing critical challenges within any sector, including sustainability, healthcare, and autonomous driving.

Hamamatsu believes that innovation can take many forms and is open to a wide range of submissions with the potential to deliver societal benefits.

The winners of the Photonics Innovation Awards will receive a €10,000 cash prize and one year of promotional support to help develop their projects. Additionally, the winners will gain access to Hamamatsu’s Pilot Line service, which will ensure they receive technical assistance and guidance throughout their project development, from identifying business models and connecting with potential partners to prototyping and mass production.

Submissions will be evaluated based on: