Hamamatsu Photonics Unveils New Si APD S17353 Series Sensors for Enhanced Low Light Measurement

Hamamatsu Photonics is pleased to announce the launch of its latest Si APD S17353 Series sensors, designed for high sensitivity and low noise performance in applications spanning a wide wavelength range from short wavelengths to 800 nm. These advanced sensors are ideal for low-light measurement and analysis instruments, making them a crucial addition to industry's analytical tools.

S17353 Si APD series sensors. Image Credit: Hamamatsu Photonics Europe

The new S17353 Series features six distinct models, all engineered to offer improved signal-to-noise ratios and exceptional sensitivity and are suited to spectroscopy, analytical chemistry and industrial applications.

Key Features:

  • High sensitivity and low noise performance from short wavelengths to 800 nm
  • Enhanced gain and photosensitivity, with typical photosensitivity of 0.44 A/W
  • A versatile selection of six products, each offering different photosensitive area sizes, packages and dark current types.

Product Specifications:

The S17353 Series includes the following models:

Type No. Package Photosensitive
area size (mm)		 Spectral response
range Typ. (nm)		 Photosensitivity
Typ. (A/W)		 Dark current
Typ. (nA)
S17353-02K TO-5 Φ 0.2 mm 320 to 1000 nm 0.44 1
S17353-05K TO-5 Φ 0.5 320 to 1000 0.44 1.5
S17353-10K TO-5 Φ 1.0 320 to 1000 0.44 2
S17353-20K TO-5 Φ 2.0 320 to 1000 0.44 5
S17353-30K TO-8 Φ 3.0 320 to 1000 0.44 10
S17353-50K TO-8 Φ 5.0 320 to 1000 0.44 25

 

Hamamatsu Photonics envisages these APDs to be particularly interesting to R&D professionals and engineers in analytical and industrial domains where low-light measurements or analysis are required.

Source:

Hamamatsu Photonics Europe

