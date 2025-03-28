Empowering the Next Generation of Engineers with Digital and AI Skills

With the digital transformation in full swing, ABB is collaborating with Imperial College London, one of the world’s top 10 universities with a reputation for excellence in science and engineering, to upskill engineering students with AI and Generative AI skills.

Since 2012, ABB and Imperial College London have partnered to provide more than 4,500 students with hands-on experience of ABB’s technology solutions, which are increasingly digital and AI-driven. On the campus, a Carbon Capture pilot plant, the only teaching facility of its kind in the world, features ABB’s leading Distributed Control System and more than 250 digitally enabled instrumentation and analytical solutions.

With the advancement of Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI (GenAI), ABB is introducing technologies that amplify human potential, empowering the next generation of engineers to tackle the world's most pressing challenges with the help of digital and AI technologies.

“We have reached a moment in time when we can start putting AI to work to deliver real value when it comes to amplifying human potential and empowering industries to perform better,” said David Lincoln, Global Digital Lead, ABB Measurement & Analytics.

AI is already being integrated into real-world applications across industries. From automating repetitive tasks to enabling smart decision-making, AI is not just a tool - it’s becoming a partner to the next generation workforce. Engineers are now able to focus more on problem-solving and high-value tasks, rather than getting bogged down by routine operations.

This shift is especially important for industries striving to be more efficient, adaptable and sustainable. By leveraging AI, engineers can access the knowledge, skills and resources they need to work smarter and faster.

Addressing the skills shortage with AI

One of the most pressing challenges industries face today is a shortage of skilled workers. According to an Accenture report for the chemical industry, GenAI solutions are already helping businesses bridge this gap. AI is amplifying human potential, allowing experienced employees to extend their expertise, while less experienced workers can quickly acquire essential operational knowledge. This dynamic is crucial as industries continue to face an aging workforce and a decreasing interest from younger generations in pursuing engineering careers.



At the same time, industries around the world are feeling the effects of this skills shortage. According to EngineeringUK, in the UK alone, more than 200,000 engineering roles need to be filled each year to keep up with infrastructure demands and industrial projects. This issue is global, with countries across the world facing similar challenges. If it goes unaddressed, this shortage could impact everything from economic growth to technological innovation, slowing down progress in vital sectors like energy and manufacturing.



By augmenting the capabilities of the workforce, AI helps bridge the knowledge gap, enabling engineers to solve problems more effectively and make smarter decisions faster. This ensures that industries remain productive and innovative, even as they contend with a shrinking talent pool.

Training the workforce of the future

The importance of equipping the next generation of engineers with digital and AI skills cannot be overstated. By having access to ABB’s best digital and AI technologies, students at Imperial College London are gaining first-hand experience with the tools they will need to succeed in an increasingly automated and AI-driven world.



As part of this effort, students have been working with ABB’s latest GenAI solution, My Measurement Assistant+. This innovative solution, designed specifically for industrial measurement devices, provides real-time support to engineers and maintenance teams. It uses cloud computing, Augmented Reality (AR), and AI to provide a single access point for information retrieval, diagnostics and remote support. For example, a maintenance manager using the platform can quickly assess device health, access manuals, error codes and spare part information, ensuring that operations continue without interruption. This is a prime example of how AI can simplify complex tasks, turning them into clear, actionable steps for engineers.

My Measurement Assistant+ is integrated with ABB Ability™ Genix Copilot, a GenAI solution developed by ABB in collaboration with Microsoft to help industrial companies improve efficiency, productivity and sustainability by contextualizing vast amounts of data.