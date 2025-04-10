Posted in | News | Business

Mitsubishi Corporation to Participate in Demonstration Project for New Hydrogen-Based Ironmaking

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mitsubishi CorporatioApr 10 2025

Mitsubishi Corporation ("MC") has agreed to participate in a demonstration project ("the Project") for the development of a hydrogen-based fluidized bed fine ore reduction process ("HYFOR") and electric smelting furnace (“Smelter”) as a strategic partner of Primetals Technologies ("Primetals"), along with Rio Tinto and voestalpine.

Related Stories

This project entails constructing and operating an industrial-scale prototype plant for a new hydrogen-based ironmaking process at the voestalpine steelworks in Linz, Austria. Operations are scheduled to begin in mid-2027. The new ironmaking process has a projected capacity of 3 tons per hour and will produce hot metal and hot briquetted iron using the HYFOR and Smelter technologies developed by Primetals. Rio Tinto will supply 70 percent of the iron ore for the Project.

HYFOR is the world’s first direct reduction technology for iron ore fines that does not require any agglomeration steps and enables the use of a wide variety of iron ores as feedstock. Since 2021, Primetals has operated a pilot plant and has run numerous successful test campaigns. By using hydrogen derived from renewable energy, it can also significantly reduce CO2 emissions compared to existing ironmaking processes. Powered by renewable energy, the Smelter is used for melting and final reduction of direct reduced iron (“DRI”) to produce hot metal for the steelmaking plant. Funding for the investment and operation of this prototype plant has been provided by the Austrian federal government and the European Union.

DRI has low CO2 emissions in the ironmaking process and the demand for DRI is expected to increase in the medium to long term. Once HYFOR and Smelter technologies are demonstrated through the Project, they will play an important role in decarbonizing the steel industry. Through the promotion of this project, MC will continue to contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society.

Source:

Mitsubishi Corporatio

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback