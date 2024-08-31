Posted in | News | Semiconductor | Sustainable Technologies | Electronics

Hiden Analytical Advances Semiconductor Technology with Cutting-Edge Ion Implantation and SIMS Analysis

Hiden Analytical is revolutionizing the field of semiconductor process development and monitoring with their state-of-the-art ion implantation and diffusion techniques, combined with the highly accurate measurement capabilities of Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (SIMS)These advanced technologies are pivotal in delivering dopants into semiconductors, a critical process in the fabrication of electronic devices.

SIMS depth profile of AlGaAs and InGaAs with doping in semiconductor structure. Image Credit: Hiden Analytical

The core of Hiden Analytical’s innovation lies in its precision. By utilizing ion implantation and diffusion methods, the company ensures accurate delivery of dopants into semiconductor materials. This precision is crucial for the development of high-performance electronic components, as it directly influences their electrical properties.

Complementing this process, Hiden Analytical’s SIMS technology offers unparalleled accuracy in measuring dopant concentrations. This measurement is essential for both process development and ongoing process monitoring, ensuring that each semiconductor meets the stringent requirements of today's electronic industry.

Hiden Analytical’s contributions to the field are not just theoretical. They provide tangible examples of quantified depth profiles in silicon substrates, demonstrating the practical application and effectiveness of their technologies in real-world scenarios.

As the electronic materials industry continues to evolve, Hiden Analytical remains at the forefront, providing innovative solutions that enhance the performance and reliability of semiconductor devices. Their commitment to precision and accuracy in ion implantation and diffusion, coupled with the advanced capabilities of SIMS, positions them as a key player in the future of electronic materials development.

