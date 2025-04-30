Posted in | News | Materials Research

Vapourtec Video Showcases Fully Automated Peptide Synthesis

A recent video produced by Vapourtec highlights the patented automatic Variable Bed Flow Reactor (VBFR) demonstrating fully automated solid phase peptide synthesis.

Image Credit: Vapourtec Ltd

The process begins with swelling Tentagel S resin in DMF, preheating and Fmoc deprotection using 20% Piperidine in DMF. A reduction in resin volume marks this deprotection step, tracked on the VBFR’s volume graph and detected by UV at 365 nm, producing a distinct Fmoc peak.

Following deprotection, activated amino acids (AAs) are introduced, causing the resin volume to expand. This step is visualized by a darker orange slug travelling through the resin. The reagents flow through the resin in a single pass only rather than traditional recirculation.

Vapourtec’s unique single-pass process provides higher purity crude peptides. The VBFR’s automated system efficiently manages repeated cycles of Fmoc deprotection and AA coupling, elongating the peptide chain while maintaining precise control over the resin ensuring no channelling or dilution of reagents.

The VBFR demonstrates its ability to both identify and mitigate aggregation events. GLP-1 sequence aggregation is identified during the coupling of F and E amino acids. By operating at elevated temperatures and maintaining a controlled environment, the process minimizes aggregation severity compared to room-temperature or batch methods.

Victoire Laude, Vapourtec Research Scientist, commented, “The Vapourtec software interface keeps users informed of each step providing real-time UV and resin volume data, simplifying the process and allowing researchers to focus on optimizing reaction conditions and results without manual monitoring.”

Improved solid phase synthesis by automated adjustment of reactor volume

Video Credit: Vapourtec Ltd

Source:

Vapourtec Ltd


