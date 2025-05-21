Wiley Adds Raman Data to its KnowItAll Libraries, Including Microplastics, Biopolymers, Polymer and Monomers, and Minerals

Wiley has further expanded its KnowItAll Raman Spectral Library collection, bringing the collection to over 27,000 spectra. The addition of new data to the collections underscores Wiley’s continuing commitment to provide analytical data to increase lab efficiency and throughput. Subscribers automatically gain access to the new data, ensuring they always have the most up-to-date information at their fingertips. Adding data to spectral libraries improves the reliability and accuracy of laboratory analysis.

Image Credit: John Wiley & Sons, Inc.

“We're excited to add a new Sadtler-quality Raman database with polymers and monomers to the KnowItAll Raman Spectral Library, ensuring the highest-quality data is available for researchers. Our new database containing spectra of anthropogenic and biopolymer materials enables scientists to see the environmental impact caused by these materials,” said Graeme Whitley, director, data science solutions at Wiley.

Below is a Summary of Recent Updates:

Collection Updates KnowItAll Raman Spectral Library Collection A new database, Raman – Marine Microplastic & Biopolymer Samples , containing 128 anthropogenic and biopolymer spectra added. Learn more.

, containing 128 anthropogenic and biopolymer spectra added. Learn more. A new database, Raman – Sadtler Polymers & Monomers (Basic 3) – Wiley , containing 406 Sadtler-quality basic monomers and polymers has been added. Learn more.

, containing 406 Sadtler-quality basic monomers and polymers has been added. Learn more. 443 new Raman spectra added to the Raman – Minerals – Wiley database. Learn more.

These databases, along with Wiley’s comprehensive KnowItAll software solutions offer an unparalleled solution for fast, cost effective, and reliable spectral analysis.