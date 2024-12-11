Posted in | News | Software

Wiley expands its KnowItAll solutions with new tools for LC-MS analysis, enterprise data management, and additional spectral advances

Wiley, one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in research and learning, today announced the release of the new version of its KnowItAll software, with numerous advances to accelerate spectral analysis and optimize workflows.

 

Wiley uncovers new tools in LC-MS

 

KnowItAll 2025, the latest version of Wiley's comprehensive software suite for spectral analysis and analytical data management, introduces a groundbreaking new tool to automate LC-MS analysis, enhanced data management, and numerous other features to streamline analysis across multiple spectral techniques.

“Access to automated solutions and comprehensive datasets is critical to laboratories' analytical success,” said Graeme Whitley, Director of Data Science Solutions at Wiley. “KnowItAll 2025 represents a major advancement in our mission to broaden these tools for the scientific community, with the introduction of a new tool that makes LC-MS analysis accessible to a broader audience of researchers.”

With KnowItAll's new LC Expert users can now transform raw chromatograms into component identifications with a single click. Powered by Wiley's comprehensive, high-quality database collections, LC Expert takes automated non-targeted and targeted spectral identification to the next level.

Additional benefits of KnowItAll 2025 include:

  • New comprehensive LC-MS libraries: Users can access up to 5M+ spectra depending on the databases they choose:
    • The new KnowItAll LC-MS Library collection provides access to over 2.7 million spectra.
      • Includes: Wiley Registry of Tandem Mass Spectral Data, as well as Class-Rule Based Lipids, PFAS, and Polymer Libraries
    • The following databases are also now available in KnowItAll format:
      • Maurer, Meyer, Helfer, Weber: LC-HR-MS/MS Library of Drugs, Poisons, and Their Metabolites (5K+ spectra)
      • Maurer, Wissenbach, Weber: LC-MSn Library of Drugs, Poisons, and Their Metabolites, 2nd Edition (13K+ spectra)
      • NIST MS/MS Library (2.3M+ spectra) – available in KnowItAll bundles
  • KnowItAll Data Control: Integrate access and version control into workflows to collaborate, develop, and secure shared analytical databases throughout an organization
  • Streamlined GC-MS workflow: Automatic deconvolution, peak picking, and manual analysis are now combined into one unified application
  • KnowItAll drug classification models: Designed to help forensics laboratories classify novel compounds, as drugs continue to be synthesized faster than reference data can be produced
  • New Raman processing algorithms: Fluorescence corrections and cosmic ray removal now available
  • Additional enhancements: NMR tools expanded to support X-NMR, easier chemical drawing using pre-defined substituents, and many more

To learn more about Wiley Science Solutions, visit:
www.sciencesolutions.wiley.com

About KnowItAll
KnowItAll provides a unified, vendor neutral software solution to identify, analyze, and manage analytical data (IR, GC-MS, LC-MS, NMR, Raman, and UV-Vis). Combined with Wiley's comprehensive, high-quality spectral reference libraries, it provides an unparalleled solution for fast, reliable spectral analysis.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    John Wiley and Sons - Scientific Publishers. (2024, December 11). Wiley expands its KnowItAll solutions with new tools for LC-MS analysis, enterprise data management, and additional spectral advances. AZoM. Retrieved on December 11, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64034.

  • MLA

    John Wiley and Sons - Scientific Publishers. "Wiley expands its KnowItAll solutions with new tools for LC-MS analysis, enterprise data management, and additional spectral advances". AZoM. 11 December 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64034>.

  • Chicago

    John Wiley and Sons - Scientific Publishers. "Wiley expands its KnowItAll solutions with new tools for LC-MS analysis, enterprise data management, and additional spectral advances". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64034. (accessed December 11, 2024).

  • Harvard

    John Wiley and Sons - Scientific Publishers. 2024. Wiley expands its KnowItAll solutions with new tools for LC-MS analysis, enterprise data management, and additional spectral advances. AZoM, viewed 11 December 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64034.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from John Wiley and Sons - Scientific Publishers

See all content from John Wiley and Sons - Scientific Publishers

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback