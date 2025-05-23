Join the Launch: DECTRIS CLOUD for Scientists

DECTRIS CLOUD for Scientists - a free and open platform designed to give researchers the tools, speed, and autonomy needed to push discovery forward. Whether you're based at a beamline, in a university lab, or working remotely, you can now access full scientific data processing and management tools built for scientists.

Launch: DECTRIS CLOUD for Scientists

Time: 4:00 – 4:40 PM CEST,

Date: Monday, June 23, 2025

Here’s What It Means for You

Research tools - ready now

Launch pre-configured workspaces in one click, with your data mounted and compute ready-to-go. Run your research like it’s already installed.

No queues - just speed

Use thousands of cores and burst petabytes of data with automated orchestration. The cloud is ready when you are.

Reproducibility by design

Fork, cite, or re-run analyses with guaranteed fidelity months or years later. Every run can be re-run.

Science in sync - collaboration simplified

Bring collaborators to data and code, with full autonomy over who can view, run, or reuse your work. Your team is one click away.

Learn More About Dectris

DECTRIS CLOUD: Empowering Scientific Discovery Through Data and Collaboration Play

In this video, Dr. Max Burian, Product Lead DECTRIS CLOUD, shares how DECTRIS CLOUD came about and what the plans for the future are.

DECTRIS CLOUD: Innovation, Collaboration and Scientific Impact Play

In this video, Dr. Ludmila Leroy, Scientific Engagement Engineer, shares how DECTRIS CLOUD evolved into a powerful platform transforming scientific collaboration and insights.

Want to learn more about how DECTRIS CLOUD for Scientists can accelerate your research?

