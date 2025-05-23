Join the Launch: DECTRIS CLOUD for Scientists

DECTRIS CLOUD for Scientists - a free and open platform designed to give researchers the tools, speed, and autonomy needed to push discovery forward. Whether you're based at a beamline, in a university lab, or working remotely, you can now access full scientific data processing and management tools built for scientists.
Launch: DECTRIS CLOUD for Scientists
Time: 4:00 – 4:40 PM CEST,
Date: Monday, June 23, 2025
Register now
Here’s What It Means for You
Research tools - ready now
Launch pre-configured workspaces in one click, with your data mounted and compute ready-to-go. Run your research like it’s already installed.
No queues - just speed
Use thousands of cores and burst petabytes of data with automated orchestration. The cloud is ready when you are.
Reproducibility by design
Fork, cite, or re-run analyses with guaranteed fidelity months or years later. Every run can be re-run.
Science in sync - collaboration simplified
Bring collaborators to data and code, with full autonomy over who can view, run, or reuse your work. Your team is one click away.
Learn More About Dectris
DECTRIS CLOUD: Empowering Scientific Discovery Through Data and Collaboration
DECTRIS CLOUD: Empowering Scientific Discovery Through Data and Collaboration
In this video, Dr. Max Burian, Product Lead DECTRIS CLOUD, shares how DECTRIS CLOUD came about and what the plans for the future are.
DECTRIS CLOUD: Innovation, Collaboration and Scientific Impact
DECTRIS CLOUD: Innovation, Collaboration and Scientific Impact
In this video, Dr. Ludmila Leroy, Scientific Engagement Engineer, shares how DECTRIS CLOUD evolved into a powerful platform transforming scientific collaboration and insights.
Want to learn more about how DECTRIS CLOUD for Scientists can accelerate your research? Register now for this upcoming webinar! In the meantime, sign up for your free DECTRIS CLOUD account to start exploring at your own pace, or visit the Dectris website for more information.
Register now