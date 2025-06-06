Posted in | News | Plastics and Polymers | Packaging

AIMPLAS Assesses the Risks of Reusable Food Packaging When Used in Microwaves and Dishwashers

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

The newly approved Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation sets mandatory targets for the progressive reuse of packaging. However, there are currently no standardized procedures to assess the food safety risks associated with this reuse. In response, AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, is leading the SAFEREUSE project, which aims to evaluate the risks associated with reusable plastic food packaging when exposed to high temperatures in microwaves and dishwashers. Funded by the Valencian Institute of Competitiveness and Innovation (IVACE+i) and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the initiative also seeks to establish a methodology that guarantees food safety and consumer health protection, while providing a system to support compliance with regulatory requirements.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

Through in vitro bioassays, SAFEREUSE will complete the analysis of NIAS (non-intentionally added substances) and MPs (microplastics) that may be released from reusable plastic materials, ensuring their safety. “These short-term bioassays also play an increasingly important role in identifying toxicological risks,” explained Ma Carmen Moreno, researcher at the Food Contact and Packaging Laboratory at AIMPLAS.

One of the main challenges of the project is the lack of standardized procedures to comprehensively assess these risks, making SAFEREUSE an innovative initiative in the sector. “Its development will provide a reliable methodology to help market surveillance authorities, manufacturers, and retailers ensure that reusable packaging complies with safety requirements,” the researcher emphasized.

Moreover, by demonstrating the validity of the methodologies developed for analyzing NIAS and MPs, the project contributes to building trust in the safety of plastic products used in microwaves and dishwashers. “This could help shift negative perceptions and promote a more realistic and balanced view of plastics, their health impacts, and their environmental footprint,” Moreno added.

Impact on Food Safety, Public Health and Consumers

SAFEREUSE represents a significant step forward in the safety of reusable food packaging, ensuring that the growing use of these materials in the food industry does not compromise consumer health. With this project, AIMPLAS aligns with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, 8, 9, and 12, promoting greater safety in reusable plastic materials and reducing the risk of exposure to unwanted substances.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

In this regard, the research results “will improve the consumer experience by providing personalized, data-driven recommendations. This will enable users to make informed decisions and adopt safer consumption practices in their daily lives,” concluded Ma Carmen Moreno.

The project also gives companies a competitive edge in the increasingly demanding field of food safety. It is being carried out in collaboration with Pohuer Creative Injection, S.L. and Great Plastic, S.L.U., two key companies in the manufacturing and development of plastic materials.

This project is part of the IVACE+i aid program for non-economic R&D projects carried out by technology centres in the Valencian Community in collaboration with companies for the 2024 fiscal year. It is funded by the European Union’s European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) under the 2021–2027 Operational Program.

Source:

AIMPLAS

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    AIMPLAS. (2025, June 06). AIMPLAS Assesses the Risks of Reusable Food Packaging When Used in Microwaves and Dishwashers. AZoM. Retrieved on June 06, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64638.

  • MLA

    AIMPLAS. "AIMPLAS Assesses the Risks of Reusable Food Packaging When Used in Microwaves and Dishwashers". AZoM. 06 June 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64638>.

  • Chicago

    AIMPLAS. "AIMPLAS Assesses the Risks of Reusable Food Packaging When Used in Microwaves and Dishwashers". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64638. (accessed June 06, 2025).

  • Harvard

    AIMPLAS. 2025. AIMPLAS Assesses the Risks of Reusable Food Packaging When Used in Microwaves and Dishwashers. AZoM, viewed 06 June 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64638.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from AIMPLAS

See all content from AIMPLAS

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback