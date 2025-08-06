Gatan Launches the EDAX Orbis II Micro-XRF System

PLEASANTON, CA (August 4, 2025) – Gatan, Inc., a business of AMETEK, Inc. as well as a global leader focused on enhancing and extending the operation and productivity of electron microscopes, has launched the EDAX® Orbis™ II System, designed to support a wide range of non-destructive elemental analysis that use micro x-ray fluorescence (micro-XRF).

​​​​​Image Credit: Gatan

The Orbis II System directly addresses two key challenges faced by XRF users today: slow data acquisition and difficulty in accurately targeting specific areas of interest. With significant improvements in speed, flexibility, and spatial accuracy, the Orbis II empowers researchers and laboratories to obtain faster, more reliable results in both small particles and larger, more complex samples.

“The Orbis II represents a major leap forward in micro-XRF technology,” said Narayan Vishwanathan, Vice President and General Manager of Material Analysis Division. “With its enhanced speed, precision optics, and intuitive software, it empowers users to more accurately target a specific area of the sample and achieve high-quality results faster and more reliably than ever before.”

At the core of the Orbis II is its patented orbital turret, now enhanced with a precision positioner that aligns the x-ray optical axis with the high-magnification view of the sample. Combined with adjustable spot sizes from 2 mm to 30 µm, this innovation improves targeting accuracy and reduce errors related to sample alignment.

Additional updates include a high-intensity x-ray source, upgraded electronics, and a larger x-ray detector, delivering over 1 million counts per second and processing more than 450,000 cps. Enhanced stage mapping and optimized motion control reduce movement time by up to 4x, enabling faster scanning and increased throughput.

Two models are available:

Orbis II Plus: Equipped with a 30 mm 2 ; detector and patented silicon nitride window, supporting up to 250,000 cps.

; detector and patented silicon nitride window, supporting up to 250,000 cps. Orbis II Super: Features a 70 mm2; detector with a beryllium window and up to 450,000 cps, with an optional silicon nitride window.

Complementing the hardware is Orbis Vision II software, which offers a modern, intuitive interface that enables users to perform imaging, elemental analysis, mapping, quantification, and reporting more efficiently.

