analytica USA Celebrated Its Premiere on the US market

The first edition of analytica USA took place in Columbus, Ohio from September 10–12, 2025, with 270 exhibitors from 19 countries. The share of international exhibitors was 35 percent. A total of 2,222 participants from 38 countries came to find out about the latest trends and innovations from the entire spectrum of laboratory technology, analytics and biotechnology.

Image Credit: analytica USA

“The first analytica USA laid the foundation for our presence in the US market and confirmed our strategy of bringing leading trade fairs to international growth markets. The US is one of the world’s largest laboratory and analysis markets, and an ideal addition to our analytica portfolio in China, India, South Africa and Vietnam. We are convinced that this market will continue to be of central importance for analytica in the future,” says Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer, CEO of Messe München.

The trade fairs in the global analytica cluster cover the entire spectrum of the laboratory world in industry and research, and offer a platform for innovations, networking and knowledge transfer. “The combination of trade fair, scientific conference and live demonstrations was a first for the US market and was well received by visitors,” adds Susanne Grödl, Exhibition Director analytica shows worldwide. “The expert audience comprised a good mix of application specialists and component suppliers. Our goal is to further establish the trade fair and to unlock even more of the visitor potential of the US market in the future.”

Strong US market

The US is one of the world’s leading markets for laboratory and analytical technology and research, with an international market share of 25 percent and around 190,000 laboratories. Columbus, Ohio was chosen to host the first analytica USA: With its central location, established research facilities, a strong life science community and industries with high investment potential, the region offers ideal conditions for networking the international laboratory community with leading US companies.

“We are delighted that analytica was held for the first time in the USA, and we see this as a promising start for further analytica events in the US”, says Clark Mulligan, President of the US Laboratory Products Association (LPA). Bill Dunlevy, Vice President at Ohio Life Sciences, adds: "When we first met with Messe Munich a year ago, we were excited about the opportunity to bring analytica to the USA. Seeing the show come to life has been incredibly rewarding. Launching a new trade show always comes with its dynamics, but given the current global climate, we believe this was a strong and promising beginning."

Best practice in the supporting program

Digitalization and sustainability in the laboratory environment took center stage at analytica USA and were also reflected in the practice-oriented supporting program. The special show Digital Transformation brought digital processes in the laboratory to life and provided information on the latest developments in connected work. In the Live Lab, visitors were able to follow common laboratory processes on a complete laboratory line. The Lab Safety Show showed clearly how dangerous situations arise in the laboratory and how to prevent them. In the Exhibitor Forum, representatives of leading companies shared their expertise in best practice presentations. The scientific conference with 18 high-caliber international speakers also provided expert depth. Key topics included the presentation by John McLean on the research field of phenomics, and by Ralf Zimmermann on the impact of particulate matter on lung cells.

The next analytica USA will take place in fall 2027.