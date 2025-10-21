Laboratory Innovations and Expert Knowledge at analytica 2026

From March 24 to 27, 2026, analytica will once again be the meeting place for the international laboratory world at the Munich exhibition center. The world’s leading trade fair for Laboratory Technology, Analysis and Biotechnology will be offering a complete market overview for laboratories in industry and research. At the same time, it attaches great importance to knowledge transfer and practical application. The focus will be on the digital, automated and sustainable laboratory.

analytica presents innovations for the intelligent and digital laboratory.

Image Credit: Messe München GmbH

From laboratory planning, laboratory equipment and instrumentation to related services, analytica covers the industry’s entire spectrum and brings together all of its market leaders in Munich. In mid-October, around 720 exhibitors have already registered, an increase of eight percent compared to the same period for the previous event. “What makes analytica so unique is that it showcases the latest solutions for the intelligent and sustainable laboratory, shares expertise, and places a lot of emphasis on practical relevance. It brings together the international laboratory community, thus providing important impetus for the smart laboratory of the future,” says Susanne Grödl, Exhibition Director of analytica.

Know-how for everyday lab work

As usual, the exchange of specialist knowledge with experts will occupy a lot of space in the analytica supporting program. analytica 2026 will be focusing once again on the digital, automated and sustainable laboratory. Visitors to the special show “Digital Transformation” can find out what it feels like to work there by trying out five use cases directly on site for themselves. In the Live Lab, experts will demonstrate and explain typical workflows on a fully equipped laboratory line. Best practice presentations and panel discussions in the four analytica forums will show trends and provide helpful tips for daily lab work. Particularly popular are the occupational safety presentations, which use live experiments, some of them explosive, to show how hazardous situations in the laboratory can be avoided. There will also be events for further education and training, guided tours, and the Study Information Day.

The topic of sustainability will also once again play a major role at the trade fair. Best practice examples of resource management and waste avoidance will be provided in discussion rounds and presentations in the Laboratory & Analysis forum and at the scientific analytica conference. In the exhibition area, manufacturers will also show optimization models for ventilation systems and to make infrastructure climate-resilient.

Scientific conference

The analytica conference, the science-oriented component of analytica, will be held on the first three days of the trade fair right next to the halls in the ICM. In around 190 presentations, renowned international speakers will cover the entire spectrum of analysis, biochemistry, and clinical diagnostics. Key topics will include food analysis and research, supported by artificial intelligence and digital innovations, omics, and current trends in mass spectrometry, spectroscopy, chromatography and sustainability, and research data management. Over 2,400 international participants are expected. A special highlight will be the presentation of the Bunsen-Kirchhoff Award on Wednesday, March 25, from 9:30 to 11:30. The award honors young scientists in the field of analytical spectroscopy. Anyone with a trade fair ticket can attend the conference free of charge.

At analytica conference, renowned speaker cover the entire spektrum of analytics, biochemistry and diagnostics.

Image Credit: Messe München GmbH

For a broader perspective, it’s worth visiting ceramitec, taking place at the same time as analytica. At the leading international trade fair for the ceramics industry, innovations will be presented, for example, in technical and biocompatible ceramics used in laboratory equipment and components.

The next analytica will be held with the analytica conference from March 24 to 27, 2026.