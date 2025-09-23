Posted in | News | Electronics | Adhesives and Sealants

Nanosilica Filled, Dual Curable Adhesive Offers Rapid Fixturing with LED Light

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Master Bond LED422DC90 is a one component, nanosilica filled dual cure adhesive system engineered for high-speed fixturing and bonding of opaque substrates. This unique "side-bonding" capability allows for rapid polymerization up to 3-4 mm in depth by exposing the adhesive to 405 nm LED light from an angle. The cure is then completed by a secondary heat cure at 90-95 °C for 30-45 minutes. This two-tiered curing process allows for the precise and rapid fixturing of heat-sensitive components.

Image Credit: Master Bond Inc.

LED422DC90 provides good dimensional stability and a relatively low coefficient of thermal expansion for a dual-cure LED product, at 30-40 x 10-6 in/in/°C. It is an optically clear material with a refractive index of 1.49, a Shore D hardness of 85-90, and an elongation of 1-3 %. The system possesses a good strength profile, featuring a tensile strength of 6,000-7,000 psi, a tensile modulus of 475,000-575,000 psi, and a tensile lap shear strength for aluminum to aluminum of 800-900 psi.

The system is a reliable electrical insulator with a volume resistivity greater than 1014 ohm-cm. It passes NASA low outgassing certifications and is designed for use in the electronics, optics, and aerospace industries. LED422DC90 bonds well to a variety of substrates, including plastics, glass, and metals, and is serviceable from -80 °F to +350 °F. This adhesive is available in EFD® syringes, 1/2 pint, pint, and quart containers.

Master Bond LED Curing Adhesives

Optically clear, Master Bond LED light curable adhesives offer consistent long-term durability and reliability. They feature high bond strength, thermal stability, chemical and water resistance and excellent surface cure. They adhere to a wide variety of substrates, including tinted and UV- blocked materials.

Source:

Master Bond Inc.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Master Bond Inc.. (2025, September 23). Nanosilica Filled, Dual Curable Adhesive Offers Rapid Fixturing with LED Light. AZoM. Retrieved on September 23, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64904.

  • MLA

    Master Bond Inc.. "Nanosilica Filled, Dual Curable Adhesive Offers Rapid Fixturing with LED Light". AZoM. 23 September 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64904>.

  • Chicago

    Master Bond Inc.. "Nanosilica Filled, Dual Curable Adhesive Offers Rapid Fixturing with LED Light". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64904. (accessed September 23, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Master Bond Inc.. 2025. Nanosilica Filled, Dual Curable Adhesive Offers Rapid Fixturing with LED Light. AZoM, viewed 23 September 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64904.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Master Bond Inc.

See all content from Master Bond Inc.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback