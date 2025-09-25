ABB Introduces High Performance Versatile Pressure Transmitters to US Market

ABB’s new P-300 versatile pressure transmitter series is now available in the United States, ensuring high accuracy and ease of use over a broad range of applications in the petrochemical, chemical, power, pulp and paper, and other industrial sectors.

The P-300 measures pressure from 0.05 kPa (0.2 in H 2 O) on differential pressure application up to 105 MPa (15000 psi) on high gauge pressure application, with 0.055 percent accuracy levels.

Designed with operator experience in mind, the P-300 series features a high-contrast backlit HMI display for easy readability in all light conditions.

With QR-code-enabled Digital Advanced Diagnostics (DAD), users get instant access to product documentation, streamlining maintenance and keeping operations running without interruption.

“High accuracy pressure measurement is vital in industrial operations for optimizing process control, improving energy efficiency, minimizing emissions, and maintaining product quality,” said Amina Hamidi, Managing Director, Business Line Instrumentation in ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “With this important launch, we are ready to serve our customers in key industries across the United States.”

When paired with ABB’s S26 remote diaphragm seal series, the P-300 pressure transmitters come with a unique anti-abrasion Diaflex diaphragm that stands up to harsh slurry conditions found in many process industries. This advanced protection minimizes wear and tear, helping to prevent failures and extends transmitter life even in the toughest environments.

The P-300 series meets the latest hazardous area requirements – certified by FM Approvals (NRTL) in line with the United States “Hazardous Locations” directive. This ensures safe deployment across all industry segments where hazardous area certification is mandatory.

Recently, ABB redesigned its pressure transmitter portfolio to meet evolving industry demands. The new portfolio, featuring the P-100, P-300, and P-500 series, is designed to cover all market segments, making it easy to select the right transmitter for any process requirement.

Furthermore, the new portfolio reflects ABB’s commitment to sustainability. It is offered with full Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) that tracks environmental impact from raw materials to end-of-life. The insights feed into Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) that allow for more informed, sustainable purchasing decisions.