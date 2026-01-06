Microbubbles Behind Algae CO2 Conversion Breakthrough

Researchers in India have engineered a 200 L hybrid photobioreactor that captures industrial CO 2 emissions and converts them into biodegradable plastic using indigenous microalgae.

The system combines microbubble technology, automated CO 2 regulation, and 3D-printed components to enhance bio-fixation and produce polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB), a sustainable polymer.

The study, published in Frontiers in Chemical Engineering, presents a scalable and energy-efficient route for linking carbon capture to high-value material production, without relying on fossil-derived feedstocks.

Conventional CO 2 capture systems, including amine scrubbing and direct air capture, are energy-intensive and costly. Microalgae can provide a low-input alternative, but many systems suffer from poor gas-liquid transfer and limited scalability.

To address this, scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi developed a hybrid photobioreactor designed to run on 5 % CO 2 - typical of industrial flue gas.

At its core is Poterioochromonas malhamensis, a microalga sourced from a sewage treatment plant, which has been shown to thrive under nutrient-limited and high-CO 2 conditions.

3D Printing with Hydrodynamic Precision

The reactor integrates a stereolithography 3D-printed Venturi-based microbubble generator. Six parallel channels inject microbubbles, ranging from 400 to 800 µm in diameter, into a 1.2-metre carbonation column.

High-speed imaging and MATLAB-based analysis confirmed microbubble densities above 60 % even at the column top, indicating minimal coalescence and sustained gas-liquid contact.

The system's performance was benchmarked against a control raceway pond without microbubble assistance, confirming significantly improved CO 2 dissolution and fixation in the hybrid design.

Automation Leads to Stability

An automated pH-feedback loop regulates CO 2 dosing in real-time, maintaining the culture medium within the optimal pH range of 7.2-8.5.

This automation reduces the risk of carbonate oversaturation, a common issue in traditional sparging systems, and ensures stable conditions for algal growth.

The reactor produced a biomass concentration of 0.423 g/L, with carbon accounting for over 43 % of the dry cell weight. The CO 2 bio-fixation rate reached 44 mg/L/day, with PHB yield at 5.8 % of dry biomass.

While lower than yields seen in heterotrophic processes, the result is notable for being achieved using only inorganic carbon under photoautotrophic conditions.

Polymers Created from CO 2

Polyhydroxybutyrate accumulation was verified using spectroscopic and chromatographic techniques, including FTIR and gas chromatography. The ability to synthesize a biodegradable polymer directly from atmospheric CO 2 makes this system a potentially revolutionary answer to industrial circular carbon.

The use of an indigenous algal strain also enhances the reactor's sustainability profile, improving adaptability to local environmental and resource conditions.

A Scalable, Sustainable Model

This pilot-scale study advances previous lab-scale work by demonstrating the feasibility of upscaling without compromising yield or stability.

The integration of precise hydrodynamic engineering, 3D manufacturing, and automation provides a blueprint for next-generation carbon capture and utilization systems.

The authors argue that microbubble-assisted photobioreactors can serve as practical, dual-purpose platforms - supporting both emissions mitigation and renewable materials production.

