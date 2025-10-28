Semplor and Digital Surf Announce the Launch of Semplor Explore Apps for Advanced Material Characterization on NANOS Tabletop SEMs

Semplor, a leading provider of innovative tabletop SEM solutions, and Digital Surf, renowned for its advanced surface imaging and analysis software, are excited to introduce the Semplor Explore Apps. This suite of advanced analysis tools seamlessly integrates with the NANOS tabletop Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), transforming standard imaging into comprehensive material characterization capabilities.

Unlocking Advanced Analysis Capabilities

The Semplor Explore Apps expand the analytical potential of the NANOS tabletop SEM with three specialized modules.

Explore Particles

Detect, quantify and measure particles, pores, or grains with precision. The module offers multiple segmentation methods, including thresholding and watershed, to overcome challenges in particle dispersion or sample preparation. Even touching particles can be separated and analyzed individually. Results include size, area, perimeter, shape descriptors and count distributions, with visual overlays that clearly display particle boundaries.

Explore Fibers

Specifically designed for fiber analysis, this module measures diameter, orientation and coverage and can accurately trace overlapping or touching fibers. Orientation distributions and pore characteristics are automatically generated, providing valuable statistics for textiles, nonwovens, electrospun materials and more.

Explore 3D

Generate realistic 3D reconstructions and quantitative height maps directly from SEM images. The NANOS tabletop SEM features a unique eucentric stage tilt, enabling stereoscopy for both SE and BSE images, capabilities not typically available on other SEMs. Additionally, the four-quadrant BSE detector produces calibrated topography and height maps, while single-image rendering offers fast, visually compelling 3D visualizations.

Seamless Integration for Enhanced Workflow

Each module is seamlessly embedded within the Semplor Discover software, enabling a smooth, efficient workflow from acquisition to analysis. Results are exportable and ready for integration into research, quality control or reporting pipelines.

Modular by Design

The Explore Apps are modular and can be installed individually, allowing users to tailor their NANOS SEM to their application needs. Whether studying particles, fibers or 3D morphology, researchers and engineers can unlock the full analytical power of their instrument with one integrated solution.

Availability

The Semplor Explore Apps are set to launch in October 2025.