Posted in | News | Materials Testing | Materials Research | Minerals | Mining

New Milestone Handbook Helps Geochemists Master Efficient and Sustainable Rock Digestion

Milestone Srl has released Efficient Rock Digest Preparation for Geochemists: A Practical Handbook, a comprehensive guide designed to help laboratories achieve complete, accurate, and sustainable dissolution of geological samples.

Image Credit: Milestone S.r.l. 

Authored in collaboration with leading experts from Queensland University of Technology (QUT), the handbook provides a unique combination of scientific insight and practical application for the modern geochemist.

Rock digestion is one of the most challenging steps in elemental and isotopic analysis. Traditional methods often fail to completely dissolve resistant minerals such as zircon, rutile, or chromite, leading to data inaccuracies. The new handbook illustrates how advanced microwave digestion systems, including Milestone’s Single Reaction Chamber (SRC) technology, overcome these limitations while enhancing safety, throughput, and sustainability.

“This book bridges decades of geochemical research with cutting-edge digestion technology, offering laboratories an effective path to precise, fast, and greener analysis,” said Prof. Balz Kamber, co-author and Professor of Petrology at QUT.

Covering both the scientific foundations and real-world procedures, the publication details:

  • The evolution of wet chemistry and its ongoing relevance
  • Strategies to tackle resistant minerals
  • Guidelines for sustainable sample preparation
  • Step-by-step digestion methods for different rock types

With a focus on efficiency, reproducibility, and environmental responsibility, the handbook represents a new benchmark for laboratories performing trace element and isotope analysis of geological samples.

Available now for download on Milestone’s website, the handbook provides practical guidance to help laboratories worldwide improve their analytical workflows and embrace sustainability in geochemistry.

Image Credit: Milestone S.r.l. 

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Milestone S.r.l.. (2025, October 31). New Milestone Handbook Helps Geochemists Master Efficient and Sustainable Rock Digestion. AZoM. Retrieved on October 31, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64998.

  • MLA

    Milestone S.r.l.. "New Milestone Handbook Helps Geochemists Master Efficient and Sustainable Rock Digestion". AZoM. 31 October 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64998>.

  • Chicago

    Milestone S.r.l.. "New Milestone Handbook Helps Geochemists Master Efficient and Sustainable Rock Digestion". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64998. (accessed October 31, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Milestone S.r.l.. 2025. New Milestone Handbook Helps Geochemists Master Efficient and Sustainable Rock Digestion. AZoM, viewed 31 October 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64998.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Milestone S.r.l.

See all content from Milestone S.r.l.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback