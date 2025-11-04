Posted in | News | New Product

Minerva Engineering Launches as a Premier Provider of UV-Visible-NIR Microspectroscopy Solutions

Minerva Engineering today announces its official launch as a specialized provider of cutting-edge microspectroscopy instruments and systems, designed to capture spectra and images of microscopic samples across the UV-visible-NIR range. With over 30 years of expertise in optics and microanalysis, Minerva targets researchers and industries seeking high precision, modular performance, and multi-modal measurement capabilities.

Image Credit: Minerva Engineering

Minerva’s product lineup includes the Azure Dragon, Cobalt Dragon, Ruby Dragon, Jade Dragon, and Coal Dragon instruments, each tailored for specific sample sizes, measurement modalities, and application domains. These systems are engineered to perform absorbance, reflectance, fluorescence, luminescence, polarization, and thin film thickness analysis, and optionally incorporate confocal Raman spectroscopy and automated 5D spectral mapping.

Minerva instruments are built on a rugged, modular platform intended for demanding research and industrial environments. They support non-destructive testing at micro- to submicron scales and provide imaging capability to overlay spectral data with spatial context.

"Minerva Engineering was founded to bring the power of microspectroscopy into every lab’s reach," said Dr. Jumi Lee, President of Minerva Engineering. "By combining decades of optical design with flexible modularity, we enable scientists and engineers to probe microscopic samples - from semiconductors to biomaterials - and get spectral insight with minimal setup, maximal precision, and extensibility for future upgrades."

Based in Incheon, South Korea, Minerva Engineering aims to serve a global market, with applications in materials science, semiconductors, display technology, life sciences, energy, and optical coatings. The company is committed to delivering instruments that integrate seamlessly with customer workflows, while enabling advanced measurement capabilities.

