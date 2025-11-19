Epsilon Technology Launches Extensometer Designed for Increased Productivity and Convenience

Jackson, WY, USA - Epsilon Technology introduces the Model 3742 Automatic Gauge Length Extensometer, designed for increased materials testing productivity.

Model 3742 sets the gauge length automatically, eliminating gauge pins, and enabling more rapid and repeatable materials testing. Additionally, its Quick-Swap gauge length system allows tool-free gauge length changes in seconds. Clamping adjustments can also be made without tools, saving setup time, and its gauge length fine adjustment feature makes fine-tuning, when necessary, quick and easy.

Engineered with a robust dual-flexure design and hardened, replaceable steel knife edges, the extensometer provides accurate strain measurements for tensile, compression, and cyclic testing of metals, plastics, composites, and ceramics. Options are available for temperatures from -270 °C to +200 °C, and mechanical overtravel stops protect the device.

Fully compliant with ISO 9513, ISO 6892-1, ASTM E83, ASTM D8, and related standards, the Model 3742 is suitable for closed-loop strain control applications. It provides continuous, high-resolution strain feedback to testing machine controllers, enabling continuous strain rate adjustments during testing for maximum accuracy and repeatability.

The device uses a full-bridge 350-ohm strain gauge configuration and is compatible with nearly all materials testing machines.

Available beginning November 2025, the Model 3742 can have gauge lengths from 25 mm to 100 mm and measuring ranges up to +50 mm extension. It represents Epsilon’s commitment to delivering high-performance extensometers designed for demanding quality control, production, and research environments.

For specifications and ordering, visit www.epsilontech.com/3742.