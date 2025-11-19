Posted in | News | New Product

Epsilon Technology Launches Extensometer Designed for Increased Productivity and Convenience

Jackson, WY, USA - Epsilon Technology introduces the Model 3742 Automatic Gauge Length Extensometer, designed for increased materials testing productivity.

Model 3742 sets the gauge length automatically, eliminating gauge pins, and enabling more rapid and repeatable materials testing. Additionally, its Quick-Swap gauge length system allows tool-free gauge length changes in seconds. Clamping adjustments can also be made without tools, saving setup time, and its gauge length fine adjustment feature makes fine-tuning, when necessary, quick and easy.

Engineered with a robust dual-flexure design and hardened, replaceable steel knife edges, the extensometer provides accurate strain measurements for tensile, compression, and cyclic testing of metals, plastics, composites, and ceramics. Options are available for temperatures from -270 °C to +200 °C, and mechanical overtravel stops protect the device.

Fully compliant with ISO 9513, ISO 6892-1, ASTM E83, ASTM D8, and related standards, the Model 3742 is suitable for closed-loop strain control applications. It provides continuous, high-resolution strain feedback to testing machine controllers, enabling continuous strain rate adjustments during testing for maximum accuracy and repeatability.

The device uses a full-bridge 350-ohm strain gauge configuration and is compatible with nearly all materials testing machines.

Available beginning November 2025, the Model 3742 can have gauge lengths from 25 mm to 100 mm and measuring ranges up to +50 mm extension. It represents Epsilon’s commitment to delivering high-performance extensometers designed for demanding quality control, production, and research environments.

For specifications and ordering, visit www.epsilontech.com/3742.

 

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Epsilon Technology Corp.. (2025, November 19). Epsilon Technology Launches Extensometer Designed for Increased Productivity and Convenience. AZoM. Retrieved on November 19, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65050.

  • MLA

    Epsilon Technology Corp.. "Epsilon Technology Launches Extensometer Designed for Increased Productivity and Convenience". AZoM. 19 November 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65050>.

  • Chicago

    Epsilon Technology Corp.. "Epsilon Technology Launches Extensometer Designed for Increased Productivity and Convenience". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65050. (accessed November 19, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Epsilon Technology Corp.. 2025. Epsilon Technology Launches Extensometer Designed for Increased Productivity and Convenience. AZoM, viewed 19 November 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65050.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Epsilon Technology Corp.

See all content from Epsilon Technology Corp.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback