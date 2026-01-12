Dectris was honored to participate in the MicroED Short Course organized by NYSBC, SEMC, and NCCAT. During the course, Clemens Schulze-Briese from DECTRIS presented a talk entitled “Novel Applications in 3D ED Using Direct Electron Hybrid Pixel Detectors.” This video features a recording of his presentation.

Novel Applications in 3DED with Direct Hybrid Pixel Detectors at the NYSBC MicroED Short Course Play

The slides are available here: https://nccat.nysbc.org/activities/courses/nccat-microed-2025/.



If you have any questions, please contact Dectris at [email protected].