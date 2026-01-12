Posted in | News | Materials Testing | Materials Research | Materials Science | Events

Novel Applications in 3D ED Using Direct Electron Hybrid Pixel Detectors

Dectris was honored to participate in the MicroED Short Course organized by NYSBC, SEMC, and NCCAT. During the course, Clemens Schulze-Briese from DECTRIS presented a talk entitled “Novel Applications in 3D ED Using Direct Electron Hybrid Pixel Detectors.” This video features a recording of his presentation.

Novel Applications in 3DED with Direct Hybrid Pixel Detectors at the NYSBC MicroED Short Course

The slides are available here: https://nccat.nysbc.org/activities/courses/nccat-microed-2025/.


If you have any questions, please contact Dectris at [email protected].

