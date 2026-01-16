Posted in | News | Semiconductor

TOFWERK Joins Bruker: From Partnership to Full Ownership

Just over three years ago, TOFWERK and Bruker embarked on a strategic partnership meant to expand the reach of our cutting-edge time-of-flight mass spectrometry technology. This alignment, which included a minority investment, has provided critical vision and support for recent growth of our solution products in applied markets.

Today, we are excited to announce that Bruker has fully acquired TOFWERK AG. This represents a significant milestone: the transformation from partnership to full ownership, providing leadership, resources, and strategic focus to accelerate our mission on a global scale. 

“This is the natural next chapter for TOFWERK. By joining Bruker, we gain the scale to amplify our impact in key markets of semiconductors and air quality monitoring, while we develop unique solutions like the novel DART-TOFMS system for high-throughput, chromatography-free applications.” - Dr. Marc Gonin, co-founder of TOFWERK

Official signing of the acquisition agreement between Bruker and TOFWERK. Thun, Switzerland, January 2026.

We remain TOFWERK - our brand, Swiss heritage, and customer-centric culture are preserved. What changes is our capacity to deliver. As a Bruker company, we will boost innovation and expand our market reach, while maintaining our high standards for customer support and performance.

For complete details about this acquisition and what it means for TOFWERK, Read the Full Bruker Press Release.

