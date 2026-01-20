Posted in | News | Design and Innovation | Control Systems

Celebrating Environics' 40th Anniversary - 1986 - 2026

For 40 years, Environics Inc. has been dedicated to advancing precision gas delivery and control for laboratories, research facilities, and industrial environments around the world. Founded by a small group of investors with a clear focus on quality, accuracy and performance, we began by addressing a critical need: reliable, wellengineered gas blending that users could trust. From the beginning, Environics built its reputation on technical expertise, responsive service, and a deep understanding of customer applications.

As Environics grew, so did its portfolio of solutions. Leadership and ownership shifted to CEO Cathy Dunn and President Terrence Dunn beginning in the early 90s, and the company steadily expanded into sophisticated gas blending, calibration, and customized systems designed to meet increasingly complex requirements. By listening closely to customers and investing in innovation, Environics established itself as a trusted partner to companies in a wide variety of industries, universities, government laboratories and research institutions. Each new product reflected our commitment to accuracy, repeatability, and long-term reliability.

Led by President Rachel Stansel as a second generation family and women owned business, Environics Inc. is recognized for combining proven engineering with thoughtful customization, helping customers solve real-world challenges across a wide range of applications. While technologies and markets have evolved over the past 40 years, our guiding principles have remained constant: a dedication to quality craftsmanship, a collaborative approach to problem-solving, and a genuine commitment to the success of our customers, employees and partners. As Environics celebrates this milestone anniversary, we also look ahead–continuing to innovate and build on a legacy of excellence established over four decades.

