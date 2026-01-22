Specac Acquires Amax Precision Ltd

Specac, Ltd, an Ampersand Capital Partners portfolio company and leader in the design and manufacture of spectroscopy accessories and sample prep solutions, announced today the acquisition of Amax Precision Ltd ("Amax"), a global leader in analytical instrument precision contract manufacturing.

The newly combined companies will expand the Group's technological and manufacturing capabilities, driving deeper relationships with OEM partners across the globe, while raising the Group's life sciences presence. Amax provides high-precision engineering, manufacturing, and higher-level assembly and test capabilities, which when combined with Specac's designed-in and module-based assembly capabilities, enables greater vertical integration. The resulting service suite global instrumentation partner has truly international reach with more than 400 employees on three continents, and a substantial footprint co-located with their clients' production and engineering sites.

"Joining Specac marks an exciting new chapter" said Thomas Chen, Chairman of Amax. "This not only broadens our exposure to new global markets but also represents a meaningful new step for us. We appreciate the support that will help us grow and gradually reach the next level."

"We are delighted with the opportunity to support existing Specac and Amax customers with an expanded set of capabilities as an OEM Partner" said Mark Dearden, President and CEO of Specac Group. "This acquisition is a pivotal step in building a best-in-class OEM partner for analytical instrumentation."

Dave Patteson, Ampersand's Partner, added, "Amax's merger into the Specac group will substantially increase scale, client capabilities, and life science contributions. Specac and Amax have complementary and high-quality offerings, multi-decade client relationships, and strong technical leadership."