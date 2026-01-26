Sierra Introduces a Comprehensive New Industrial Flow Catalog

Sierra Instruments a global leader in precision flow measurement solutions for over 50 years, is pleased to announce the release of its new Industrial Flow Products Catalog. Designed to put customer needs at the forefront, this valuable resource is a practical guide to help facility managers, engineers, and operators rapidly specify the ideal flow technology for their operations. Now achieve accuracy and control that optimizes production efficiency and cost savings.

Sierra's new catalog features its full range of thermal, vortex, and ultrasonic technologies for all gas, liquid, and steam applications. The key specifications, benefits, and application optimizers presented in this easy-to-use brochure provide customers with everything they need to make informed product decisions.

“Now, you can be certain,“ says Glen Coblentz, Sierra's Global Industrial Business Manager. "With our complete lineup of thermal, vortex, and ultrasonic technologies, Sierra is your one-stop-shop for all your industrial meter needs with the very best technical knowledge and know-how to support you.”