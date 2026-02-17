Posted in | News | Business | Events

Online Event: Detector Talks 2026 – Your Questions About Infrared Detectors

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

The free of charge online event “Detector Talks 2026 – Your Questions About Infrared Detectors” offers interested parties the opportunity to benefit from the expertise of InfraTec specialists: practical, well-founded, and in direct exchange.

Online-Event “Detector Talks 2026 – Your Questions About InfraTec Detectors”

  • Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026
  • Time: 11:00 AM – 01:00 PM (EST) / 05:00 PM – 07:00 PM (MESZ)
  • Language: Englisch
  • Price: Free of charge

Register now for our online event

Pyroelectric detectors are key components of measuring devices and sensors used in electronics and security technology, analytics, and automation, among other areas. As the world's leading manufacturer, InfraTec offers its customers a modular system with approximately 50 established detector types. These can be precisely adapted to the specific application requirements for flame detection, gas detection and analysis, or spectroscopy through the targeted selection of IR filters and window materials. 

Selecting the right detectors and configuring them optimally is a challenging task that requires a great deal of expertise and many years of experience. As part of the ‘Detector Talks,’ the speakers will first address selected, frequently asked questions about pyroelectric detectors in detail. Later, participants will have the opportunity to ask their own questions, which will be answered live by the specialists. In addition to detailed technical aspects and concrete applications, the focus will be on the wide range of customizing options for the detectors.

Further details about online event

Source:

InfraTec GmbH

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    InfraTec GmbH. (2026, February 17). Online Event: Detector Talks 2026 – Your Questions About Infrared Detectors. AZoM. Retrieved on February 18, 2026 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65218.

  • MLA

    InfraTec GmbH. "Online Event: Detector Talks 2026 – Your Questions About Infrared Detectors". AZoM. 18 February 2026. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65218>.

  • Chicago

    InfraTec GmbH. "Online Event: Detector Talks 2026 – Your Questions About Infrared Detectors". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65218. (accessed February 18, 2026).

  • Harvard

    InfraTec GmbH. 2026. Online Event: Detector Talks 2026 – Your Questions About Infrared Detectors. AZoM, viewed 18 February 2026, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65218.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from InfraTec GmbH

See all content from InfraTec GmbH

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback