The free of charge online event “Detector Talks 2026 – Your Questions About Infrared Detectors” offers interested parties the opportunity to benefit from the expertise of InfraTec specialists: practical, well-founded, and in direct exchange.

Online-Event “Detector Talks 2026 – Your Questions About InfraTec Detectors”

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM – 01:00 PM (EST) / 05:00 PM – 07:00 PM (MESZ)

Language: Englisch

Price: Free of charge

Pyroelectric detectors are key components of measuring devices and sensors used in electronics and security technology, analytics, and automation, among other areas. As the world's leading manufacturer, InfraTec offers its customers a modular system with approximately 50 established detector types. These can be precisely adapted to the specific application requirements for flame detection, gas detection and analysis, or spectroscopy through the targeted selection of IR filters and window materials.

Selecting the right detectors and configuring them optimally is a challenging task that requires a great deal of expertise and many years of experience. As part of the ‘Detector Talks,’ the speakers will first address selected, frequently asked questions about pyroelectric detectors in detail. Later, participants will have the opportunity to ask their own questions, which will be answered live by the specialists. In addition to detailed technical aspects and concrete applications, the focus will be on the wide range of customizing options for the detectors.

