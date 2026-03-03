Posted in | News | New Product | Control Systems

Introducing the Metrohm i-Raman NxG

Metrohm is proud to announce the launch of the i-Raman NxG, a next-generation laboratory Raman spectrometer designed to enhance precision and performance in routine quality control measurements. The i-Raman NxG continues Metrohm's tradition of quality, offering advanced features that enable faster measurements, improved sensitivity, and greater sampling flexibility.

Image Credit: Metrohm Middle East FZC

Alongside the innovative i-Raman NxG, we are introducing SpecSuite – a versatile software platform designed to make research and routine analysis more accessible. SpecSuite's method development tools and 21 CFR Part 11 support boost efficiency and ensure compliance.

Accelerate Quality Control

The i-Raman NxG is engineered to improve traditional QC measurements. Combining Raman with reference instruments for backup and support simplifies your SOPs, makes quality testing easier, and provides faster results without sacrificing accuracy. Sample preparation is unnecessary, and results are delivered faster.

One Tool, Countless Options

The i-Raman NxG offers outstanding measurement and sampling flexibility, making it an ideal choice for QC laboratories. Its fiber probe can connect with various sampling accessories, enabling users to easily measure liquids, solids, gels, pills, and powders.

The i-Raman NxG is available in three different excitation wavelength options, covering a broad range of samples. The patented i-Raman Duo utilizes two lasers and a single detector to extend measurements into the stretch region of the spectrum, offering the broadest range of data for precise analysis.

Software Made Simple

The i-Raman NxG is controlled with SpecSuite software, an all-in-one platform that facilitates Raman measurements from exploratory research to routine testing. Designed for users of all skill levels, SpecSuite makes developing and running methods straightforward. Additionally, it ensures FDA 21 CFR 11 compliance for regulated laboratories.

The i-Raman NxG with SpecSuite software expands the capabilities of laboratories across industries, from factories to universities. With the i-Raman Duo, samples can be analyzed using the broadest range of data available. SpecSuite software transforms the challenge of model development into a streamlined, efficient analysis process.

Nancy Morris, President and CEO, Metrohm Spectro

Source:

Metrohm Middle East FZC

