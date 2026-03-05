analytica 2026: Five Exhibition Halls Full of Innovations

From asbestos scanners and forensic DNA kits to new mass spectrometers for developing gene therapies: More than 1,100 exhibitors will be presenting their innovations from March 24 to 27, 2026 in Munich at analytica, the World’s Leading Trade Fair for Laboratory Technology, Analysis and Biotechnology. There are particularly many innovations in the exhibition areas of digitalization, robotics, and AI, as well as instrumental analysis with numerous new or further developed devices.

More than 1,100 exhibitors will present their innovations at analytica Munich from March 24 to 27, 2026. Image Credit: Messe München GmbH

The laboratory market is changing rapidly, as the industry’s innovative strength continues unabated. “Artificial intelligence is one of the key drivers, and analytica exhibitors will also be presenting a wide range of new devices and technical developments,” says Susanne Grödl, Exhibition Director of analytica. Nine world premieres are eagerly anticipated – announced by the exhibitors AnalytiChem (B1.314), Knauer (A2.303), Mettler-Toledo (A2.101), Thermo Fisher (B1.101, B1.106), Velp (A1.304), Verder (A1.302) and Waldner (B2.302).

AI tools and more powerful devices

Equally fascinating is the increasing use of AI, for example, in data analysis and structure elucidation. Startups are at the forefront here. The METIS software from ChemInnovation (A1.226A) identifies not only known but also completely unknown substances from GC-MS data. In addition to databases with over ten million spectra, an AI model is used to interpret fragmentation patterns in mass spectra.

FACCTs (A3.503-1), a spin-off of the Max Planck Society, relies in turn on quantum chemical simulation for spectrum analysis and structure elucidation. In Munich, the company will be demonstrating its Toucan software with an NMR dashboard that contributes to the understanding of NMR spectra and NMR properties of analytes.

At the same time, analytical technology is becoming increasingly powerful. Waters (A1.328) will present Xevo CDMS, a mass spectrometer that allows the direct mass measurement and characterization of extremely large and highly heterogeneous biomolecules. This is groundbreaking for the development of mRNA therapeutics and gene therapies, as the device can even examine viral gene transporters.

There are even new developments in routine measurements such as pH determination. The Fraunhofer Institute for Photonic Microsystems IPMS (A3.312) is developing a chip technology that can be integrated into small devices. The first test kits for applications in medicine, biology, agriculture and environmental analysis will be on display at analytica.

From skin analysis to building renovation: new devices for special purposes

Last but not least, many fascinating devices for special applications can be discovered at analytica. The RZ-660 In Vivo Raman Analyzer from HORIBA Jobin Yvon (A2.402), for example, enables non-invasive skin evaluations without the need for sampling – ideal for precise examinations at micrometer scale directly on test persons in medical and cosmetic research.

Forensic analysts will be delighted with the Paradyme 27GY System from Promega (A3.305). Built with Reduced-Stutter Polymerase technology, it reduces artifacts, simplifies the interpretation of mixed traces and provides clearer DNA profiles, even of damaged or ancient DNA.

And anyone who needs to detect asbestos in materials in a matter of seconds, for example, on an inspection at a recycling center or during building renovations, will be thrilled with the ASBpro asbestos scanner from analyticon instruments (A2.309). Based on NIR spectroscopy, the handheld device fits in any pocket and can be operated via a smartphone app – even by non-experts.