3 Questions to Susanne Grödl: AI and Digital Transformation Shape Analytica 2026

From March 24 to 27, 2026, analytica will once again bring the international laboratory industry together in Munich. Susanne Grödl, Exhibition Director of analytica, reveals what visitors to the World's Leading Trade Fair for Laboratory Technology, Analysis, and Biotechnology, and the analytica conference can expect this year and which topics are particularly in demand.

From March 24 to 27, 2026, analytica will once again bring the international laboratory industry together in Munich. Image Credit: Messe München GmbH

Ms Grödl, what can visitors expect at analytica 2026?

Once again, the global laboratory industry will showcase its concentrated innovative strength in five exhibition halls, providing a complete market overview of the lab in industry and research. We are looking forward to welcoming over 1,100 international exhibitors, including all market leaders, nine world premieres, and many other innovations that have been announced to us in advance. In addition, our extensive supporting program will cover key industry topics. It is very important to us to provide visitors with inspiration and fresh ideas for everyday laboratory work, as well as contacts and know-how that will have an impact beyond the trade fair. And last but not least, visitors can of course look forward to reuniting with colleagues from the international lab community.

What will be new at the trade fair this year, and what proven elements will remain?

One new feature is an initiative aimed at empowering women in the laboratory and analytics industry at all job levels. On the first day of the trade fair, a panel discussion will address the current state of equal opportunities in the industry (March 24, 10:00). At an exclusive CEO breakfast, we want to bring together women in leadership positions to exchange ideas and network.

A well-established highlight is definitely the Live Lab, which in this scope only exists at analytica. Daily, experts give one-hour live demonstrations of typical workflows on a fully equipped laboratory line and are available to answer questions. The experimental presentations in the Lab Safety Forum impressively illustrate the risks involved in handling hazardous substances - flashes and bangs included. In addition, there are three more forums, the special show Digital Transformation, career events such as Jobday, and, last but not least, the analytica conference. Admission to this renowned scientific conference is included in the trade fair ticket, which is also unique to analytica.

Which topics and trends currently affecting the industry will analytica particularly reflect?

Artificial Intelligence is a highly relevant and much-discussed issue. We are delighted to have secured Marcelina Dutkiewicz, a renowned keynote speaker, for this. She will be speaking on how AI initiatives become a success in the Digital Transformation Forum on March 24 at 11:30. This will be followed at 14:00 by a panel discussion in the LSR Spotlight Forum entitled “Goodbye trial and error – hello AI.” The scientific conference will also focus on the topic of AI, for example in the session by Prof. Michael Rychlik on March 24 (09:30), which will address the question of how AI and digital innovations can support food analysis and research.

Equally important topics include automation and digital transformation in the laboratory, which will be particularly evident in the special show Digital Transformation. Sustainability in the laboratory will be the focus of the conference session “Green Analytical Labs of the Future” (March 25, 15:00). All of these key trends will be covered at analytica in the exhibition area, at the conference, and in the practice-oriented formats of the supporting program. Last but not least, I would like to recommend that everyone take a detour to the parallel ceramitec, the leading international trade fair for the ceramics industry, where there are exciting innovations in technical ceramics to discover, for example.